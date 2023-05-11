The Class A state baseball tournament begins Friday at Werner Park in Omaha with four first-round contests. Here's the lowdown on each of those matchups, and the contenders for the Class A state title:

No. 8-seeded Grand Island (12-9) vs. No. 1 Millard West (29-5), 10 a.m.

Grand Island needed some help to get into its first state tournament in three years, but the Islanders started 8-2 and looked like a true contender early. Riley Plummer and Cohen Nelson lead a solid pitching staff backed by an offense that hits well in the clutch.

Millard West, the reigning state champions and winners of two of the last three titles, bring a well-balanced team into the tournament led by Iowa commit and ace pitcher Drew Deremer. The Wildcats started the season with 14 straight wins and won eight of their last nine.

No. 5 Creighton Prep (22-8) vs. No. 4 Gretna (19-10), 1 p.m.

Creighton Prep is hitting its stride and is looking for its first title since 2018. The Junior Jays bring a deep team into the state tournament, both offensively and on the mound. Samuel Bespoyasny was one of the top pitchers in Class A and Grant Sommers can hit.

Gretna is back in the tournament after missing the previous two. The Dragons started the season 1-3 but rebounded with 11 straight wins, including one over the Junior Jays and another over top-seeded Millard West. Gretna brings in a hot lineup with seven players hitting .300 or better this season. They can score.

No. 7 Bellevue West (18-10) vs. No. 2 Lincoln East (27-4), 4 p.m.

Bellevue West hit a snag in the second half of the season and made the tournament despite losing four of its last six. Drew Grego is a great two-way player and is the top pitcher on a really solid pitching staff. Bellevue West could make some noise if the bats catch fire.

Lincoln East comes into the state tournament with nine straight wins, including one over Millard West. The Spartans have a young group with just three seniors but a lot of the underclassmen played in the tournament last season. Jeter Worthley and AJ Evasco can make noise at the plate.

No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (21-9) vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South (25-7), 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South started strong, battled some midseason struggles and slugged their way into the state tournament. Brice Wallar can make a big impact on the plate and the mound with a .301 average and a 0.77 ERA. It's not just the senior though; the Titans have 10 players that hit .300 or better.

Elkhorn South came into this season with some lofty expectations and the Storm are in position to meet them after winning 11 of the final 12 games.. Eli Small, Hayden Kelberlau and Cole Eaton lead a talented offense. The team also has a great starting rotation.

The championship contenders

Millard West has the talent and the experience to make a run to the state finals for a fourth straight season. Elkhorn South has a roster that is loaded with Division I commits and the Storm has been great in the second half of the season. Lincoln East, despite being in the tournament before, is the least experienced of the bunch but were the best regular season team this year.

Nate's pick: Lincoln East. The Spartans have shaken off a midseason hiccup and roll into Omaha in strong form. East has the makeup of a team built for the state tournament: pitching depth and an offense that can pop. Even with a youthful team, the Spartans have proved to win close games over top opponents.

Photos: Class A top-rated Lincoln East plays for district championship