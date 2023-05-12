OMAHA — Nick Venteicher belted two home runs Friday to lead Millard West to a 10-0 win over Grand Island in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.
The junior led off with a solo homer before a fourth-inning grand slam to break the game open. He finished with five RBIs.
Peyton Moore had a two-run homer for the top-seeded Wildcats, who moved to 30-5.
The Islanders fell to 12-10.
› Check back for updates to this story, and more photos
Today in sports history: May 12
1970: Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run
1974: Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks to win NBA championship
2006: Justin Gatlin breaks the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds, later revised
2013: Serena Williams collects 50th career title with win over Maria Sharapova
2014: LeBron James ties his playoff career high with 49 points
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!