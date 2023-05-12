OMAHA — Nick Venteicher belted two home runs Friday to lead Millard West to a 10-0 win over Grand Island in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

​The junior led off with a solo homer before a fourth-inning grand slam to break the game open. He finished with five RBIs.

Peyton Moore had a two-run homer for the top-seeded Wildcats, who moved to 30-5.

The Islanders fell to 12-10.

› Check back for updates to this story, and more photos

Today in sports history: May 12 1970: Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run 1974: Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks to win NBA championship 2006: Justin Gatlin breaks the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds, later revised 2013: Serena Williams collects 50th career title with win over Maria Sharapova 2014: LeBron James ties his playoff career high with 49 points