OMAHA — Nick Venteicher helped get Millard West off to a dream start Friday at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The junior led off with a solo homer and later belted a grand slam as the top-seeded Wildcats posted a 10-0 win over Grand Island at Werner Park. Millard West moved to 30-5 while the Islanders fell to 12-10.

"I don't think it could have gone any better for us," Wildcats coach Steve Frey said. "Anytime you can come up with a home run in the first at-bat, things are going your way."

Venteicher, a Creighton commit, said he was happy to start the game on a positive note.

"That was awesome," he said. "It really set the tone for us and got the boys going."

His fourth-inning grand slam extended the Millard West lead to 8-0.

"That was the cherry on the sundae," he said. "It felt really good and it was just part of our great game."

After a one-out double by Tyson Lewis, Peyton Moore drilled a long homer to left to make the score 10-0. Drew Deremer then finished off his three-hit shutout as the game ended early because of the mercy rule.

Deremer, an Iowa pledge, struck out four and walked none.

"Drew just filled up the zone," Frey said. "They had a couple of scoring chances and he did a great job of getting out of the inning."

Leading 1-0 after one, the Wildcats tacked on three more in the second. Dylan Swiercek had a sacrifice fly and Jackson Williams delivered a two-run single.

Millard West, the defending champion, advances to a 4 p.m. game Monday at Werner Park.

Grand Island will play in a 10 a.m. elimination game Monday.

