Two big innings and a complete-game shutout by Jackson Urban led No. 9 Omaha Roncalli in a 7-0 upset win over No. 2 Plattsmouth in the Class C state baseball tournament on Saturday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

“Couldn’t do it without the defense, they made plays,” the senior Crimson Pride starter said. “Defense kept me going the whole game, got my back.”

With runners on first and second, Crimson Pride second baseman Abel Jimenez Escobar delivered a single down the right field line, but an error – the first of six for the Blue Devils – wound up scoring both runs and moved the freshman up to third. Jimenez Escobar finished 2-for-2 with a walk and one RBI at the plate.

After a walk by the next batter to put runners on the corners, a throw down to second went past everyone into center to score Jimenez Escobar, and leadoff hitter Wyatt Yetter drove a ground-rule double over the left-field fence to push the Roncalli lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

A diving stop by Jimenez Escobar on a grounder with runners on first and second kept the ball in the infield, and Blue Devils junior Gabe Villamonte ran through third and was tagged out well before home to get Urban out of an early jam.

After the second-inning jam, Urban settled in and was able to keep the Blue Devils in check.

“Jackson has been a bulldog for us all year. I think him getting ahead earlier in counts with his fastball, that really helped him being able to use his off-speed to close out some at-bats,” Roncalli assistant coach Josh Hoover said. “This is kind of what we expected out of him and he gave us exactly what we needed.”

The Crimson Pride tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Jacob Camp, and then on a dropped pop fly in shallow right-center with the bases loaded to score a pair.

Roncalli advances to face the winner of Central City/Fullerton/Centura–Wayne on Monday at 7 p.m. at Fricke Field, while Plattsmouth plays at the same location against the losing team at 1 p.m.

Platteview 7, DC West 1: No. 4 Platteview broke a tie with a three-run fourth inning to pull away for a 7-1 win against No. 5 DC West at the Class C state baseball tournament Saturday at Tal Anderson Field.

Alex Jones had a run-scoring hit and Carter Grosdidier drew a bases-loaded walk in the decisive inning to break a 1-1 tie. The Trojans tacked on two more runs in the fifth for good measure.

Platteview's Ethan Loffer got the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. It was the Trojans' first win at state in program history.

“With the bigger Class B that was last year, it was pretty difficult to get into that final eight," Platteview coach Bryan Dutcher said. "(The) top of Class B is loaded with good teams. So I think it's just awesome to see some of the other teams represented and to show that there's good baseball going all the way through the state.”

Platteview will play top-rated Malcolm in a winner's bracket game on Monday.

