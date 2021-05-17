State baseball: 'Uncharacteristic stuff' as Southwest's shaky defense allows Archbishop Bergan to stay alive

The screws are tight at the Class A baseball tournament. Errors are amplified, and wobbly 15-minute stretches cost seasons.

Moments after taking a lead, Lincoln Southwest allowed a six-run fourth inning as Archbishop Bergan ran away with an 11-3 win in a Class A state baseball elimination game Monday at Haymarket Park.

Will Johnson smacked a two-run double to give the Silver Hawks a 3-2 advantage leading into the fourth inning. Cue the 15 minutes.

The Knights quickly plated two runs, aided by a walk and an error. Jax Sorenson followed with a back-breaking three-run triple on a line drive hit directly at a Silver Hawk outfielder, who misread the trajectory of the ball, which rolled 355 feet to the fence as a smattering of green raced around the bases.

All told, the Silver Hawks committed five errors, and a couple of other blunders.

"You got to play clean baseball at the state tournament, and we didn't do that," Southwest head coach Mitch Vernon said. "Uncharacteristic stuff. Hundreds of times I've seen them make plays ... for whatever reason, it just came out to get us today."