OMAHA — Two days after getting beaned, senior Caleb Lanphear pitched Millard West into the Class A championship game.

He threw five strong innings and struck out eight as the Wildcats defeated Grand Island 5-1 in a state tournament semifinal at Omaha's Tal Anderson Field.

Millard West (32-6) will play at 7 p.m. Friday night in quest of its second straight title.

Lanphear was struck near the right eye by a fastball in Monday's 9-1 win over Creighton Prep. He said he felt no ill effects, though the bruising near his eye was evident.

"It was just all mentality, and you have to look past injuries," he said. "I got it checked out and nothing was broke or concussed."

Lanphear's strong start allowed the Wildcats to save ace Drew Deremer for Friday's final.

"Caleb came out and threw a great game," coach Steve Frey said. "I thought for sure he wasn't going to be able to throw but there were no broken bones and the swelling went down."

The eighth-seeded Islanders had forced a second game against Millard West with a 7-5 victory earlier in the day. That was the first loss for the Wildcats in the double-elimination tournament.

Grand Island rode that momentum into the second game, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first. The Wildcats caught a break in the bottom of the inning after the Islanders appeared to turn an inning-ending double play.

The umpires ruled interference as a runner tried to return to second base, keeping the inning alive. A double steal scored Nick Venteicher and Nixon Snyder drove home another run with a ground-rule double.

"It's one of those plays you don't see happen often," Frey said. "We hadn't seen it all year and of course, we see it in a big game."

Millard West scored three insurance runs in the fifth. Tanner Wilbeck and Caden Driessen had RBIs and a third run scored on a balk.

Joey Hartnett came on in the sixth and Venteicher finished up, working out of a bases-loaded jam.

​He struck out the side in the seventh to lift Millard West back into the title game for the fourth straight season.

Now the Wildcats will be able to show their stuff on Nebraska Public Media television Friday night.

"That's exciting," Frey said. "To have them be seen on the statewide stage is really great."

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament