OMAHA — Last year, Norris went 0-2 in the Class B state baseball tournament.

The second-ranked Titans want their stay in Omaha to last a little longer in 2023. Coach Sean Bartholomew said a fast start would help that with a win, and a good first inning.

Norris' first inning against No. 6 Omaha Skutt may not have been the way Bartholomew drew it up, but it worked the same.

The Titans put up five runs in the frame without a hit, walking seven times and taking advantage of a hit batter, a wild pitch and an error to cruise to a 12-2 win at Werner Park.

Norris slugger Kale Fountain thought the plate discipline in the first inning showed they were ready to play.

"It just shows that guys aren't anxious at the plate," Fountain said. "They are not going to try and make something happen on such a big stage. Especially our younger guys, they are patient and they are doing really well seeing the ball."

The bounce back in the bottom of the first was big for Norris, especially after Skutt's Cade Christensen homered in the first inning.

For a high-power offense, all the walks were a bit untraditional. Bartholomew was still happy with the patience.

"Their guys struggled a little bit with command and to our credit, our guys did a good job of laying off stuff out of the zone," Bartholomew said. "When they did throw it in the zone, we put a few barrels and good swings on balls."

The offense exploded late for Norris.

One run came across in both the second and fourth innings, but a Kaizer Papenhagen two-run triple followed up by a blast from Fountain blew the game open late.

Collier Hestermann finished the run-rule victory with an RBI single.

Bartholomew said the confidence and discipline in Saturday's win were different than past teams.

"They are a different group and I love it," he said. "They were inexperienced to begin the year and we have played well down the stretch. I think that really helped and they really love each other."

Papenhagen was the team's best pitcher all year and one of the best in Class B with a 7-0 record and a 1.84 earned run average.

The Omaha commit was solid again in the win on the mound, allowing just two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

"I think he would admit today, it wasn't his best stuff," Bartholomew said. "He did a good of battling and competing and that's who he is. You got to have that out of your best guy, to come out, have a good game to start the tournament. He did that for us."

Norris advances to a winner's bracket game on Monday against Elkhorn or Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran.

Fountain said the Titans need to keep the confidence up.

"This team is really fun to be around, a lot of great guys," he said. "We just have to keep riding that and having that energy. When we bring the energy, we are going to be tough to beat."

Photos: Check out the sights from the Class B baseball tournament