A pair of defensive mishaps in the first inning sank the Beatrice baseball team in a Class B state tournament elimination game Tuesday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
Omaha Gross (16-7) scored three runs on those errors and never looked back to defeat the 2021 state champions 5-2. The Cougars now must defeat last year's champion, Elkhorn North, twice on Wednesday to advance to the championship.
The first error was committed by Beatrice pitcher Deegan Nelson on a sacrifice bunt attempt. The other came on a throwing error.
Nelson regrouped from the rocky first inning, throwing four scoreless frames after that. But the Orangemen couldn't solve Nelson's pitching counterpart, Joseph Rempe.
Rempe threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run while working around four hits and four walks.
Beatrice ends its season 15-10.
