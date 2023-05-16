A pair of defensive mishaps in the first inning sank the Beatrice baseball team in a Class B state tournament elimination game Tuesday at Fricke Field in Omaha.

Omaha Gross (16-7) scored three runs on those errors and never looked back to defeat the 2021 state champions 5-2. The Cougars now must defeat last year's champion, Elkhorn North, twice on Wednesday to advance to the championship.

The first error was committed by Beatrice pitcher Deegan Nelson on a sacrifice bunt attempt. The other came on a throwing error.

Nelson regrouped from the rocky first inning, throwing four scoreless frames after that. But the Orangemen couldn't solve Nelson's pitching counterpart, Joseph Rempe.

Rempe threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run while working around four hits and four walks.

Beatrice ends its season 15-10.

