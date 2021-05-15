 Skip to main content
State baseball: Schneider's walk-off double lifts Bellevue West past Archbishop Bergan in nine-inning duel
It only takes one run to break a pitcher’s duel.

There were no runs scored until the ninth inning as Bellevue West’s walk-off double led the Thunderbirds to a 1-0 win over Archbishop Bergan in the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament Saturday at Sherman Field.

Bellevue West’s Jaxon Jelkin and Archbishop Bergan’s Carter Sintek went toe-to-toe on the mound for seven innings, and the 0-0 tie extended into extra innings. Cam Madsen reached base on a single in the bottom of the ninth, and Connor Schneider followed with the pivotal walk-off RBI double to left field.

