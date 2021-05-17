State baseball: Papio South uses big fifth inning to pull away from persistent Columbus

Papillion-La Vista South scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull away from a persistent Columbus for an 8-6 win in an elimination game in the Class A state baseball tournament Monday at Haymarket Park.

Jackson Horn, Josh Greene and Austin Sides had RBIs in the pivotal inning for the Titans.

The fifth inning was busy. In the top half of that inning, Columbus scored three times to knot the score 4-4 before Papillion-La Vista South rallied.

With the win, the Titans (21-9) stay alive in the tournament. Columbus ends its season at 18-15.

