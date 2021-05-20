State baseball: Orangemen's state title run juiced by pitching, big first inning and defense

“I knew he would,” he said. “He’s done it before and knows what to do to get it done.”

Even with the late-inning drama, both coaches pointed to a three-run first inning by Beatrice as the key to the game.

Reis, Adam DeBoer and Austin Burroughs came in to score in the top of the first, as the Orangemen chased Norris starter Colton Wahlstrom after 1 2/3 innings.

“I maybe got a little greedy in the first with the squeeze attempt, but I knew getting on top first was key,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. "If we had won the toss we would have chosen visitor anyway.”

Some of Beatrice’s key hits that inning were just out of the reach of Norris fielders. Reis’ double was just beyond right fielder Brayson Mueller and Burroughs' RBI single up the middle eluded a pair of Norris defenders.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Belding said. “We had a couple down the right-field line that just got down.”

Belding, who went to school at Beatrice and played Legion ball in the summer, had one word to describe his team’s title run.