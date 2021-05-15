 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State baseball: Omaha Skutt shows off power in rout of Kernels
0 comments

State baseball: Omaha Skutt shows off power in rout of Kernels

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION — Nick Wiepen and Sam Borsh each hit two-run homers in the fourth inning in leading Omaha Skutt to a 14-4, six-inning win against Central City/Fullerton/Centura in the opening round of the Class B state baseball tournament Saturday at Werner Park.

Dylan Brishois, the nine-hole hitter, cleared the bases with a double in the second inning to begin the scoring for the SkyHawks, who will play either Norris or Bennington at 7 p.m. Monday.

Borsh finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two walks.

Check back later for updates to this story

High school baseball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News