OMAHA — Colin Nowaczyk tossed a two-hitter Monday to lead Elkhorn North to an 8-0 win over Beatrice in a Class B state baseball tournament game.

The junior struck out seven in six innings for the Wolves, the defending state champions.

Maverick Christiansen had three RBIs and Carson Ripley drove in a pair for Elkhorn North, which will return to action Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Papillion's Fricke Field.

The Orangemen will play in an elimination game against Omaha Gross on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke.

