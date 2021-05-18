State baseball: Novotny, Millard West flip script on Bellevue West to stay unbeaten in tourney

Bellevue West (29-5) scored its lone run on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning, but Millard West immediately re-extended its lead in the bottom half of the frame. Three walks and a hit by pitch scored a run, followed by Justin Deremer sending an RBI single into left field for a 5-1 lead. Drew Borner tacked on a final insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI sacrifice fly.

“It just felt like any time we got a guy on, we had a chance of scoring them,” Frey said. “We took some extra bases, we put some runners in scoring position and we had two huge hits from pinch-hitters that scored runs.”

With the win, Millard West secures its spot in Thursday’s state title game that will give the 2019 state champions a chance to defend their crown. Hawkins and Lodice are the only two players on the team remaining from the title-winning team, but they’ve played a big role in preparing the Wildcats for a 3-0 start at the state tournament.

“Those two seniors have done a great job of being leaders and talking about what state’s like,” Frey said. “It’s just such a different game of baseball in the state tournament and I’m proud of them for being the leaders they are.”

Before it can play for a state title, Millard West will face No. 3 Lincoln East at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game for the Spartans. Bellevue West and Millard South will play following the conclusion of that contest.

