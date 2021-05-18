State baseball: Novotny, Millard West flip script on Bellevue West to stay unbeaten in tourney

Fresh off two low-scoring wins in the Class A state baseball tournament, Bellevue West got a taste of its own medicine.
Despite scoring two runs or fewer, dominant pitching efforts led Bellevue West to wins over Archbishop Bergan and Lincoln East to advance in the winners’ bracket, but Millard West followed that winning formula this time around.
Starting pitcher Sam Novotny struck out seven batters during his complete-game win as No. 5 Millard West defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 6-1 at Haymarket Park on Tuesday.
“Sam was just outstanding on the mound; he kept them off-balance and they didn’t have any multi-hit innings,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “If they got on, he just started over and shut the door, so I’m very proud of him.”
Millard West (27-11) only totaled three hits, but they came at big moments to help the Wildcats score their runs. Avery Moore’s second-inning triple, his fourth extra-base hit of the state tournament, set up a Corbin Hawkins sacrifice fly for an early 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats extended their lead during a two-out rally in the fourth inning that started with back-to-back walks. Pinch-hitter Rice Whitaker drove an RBI single up the middle to score one run, and a hard-hit ball from Kyan Lodice ricocheted off Bellevue West third baseman Gage Allen to make it 3-0.
Bellevue West (29-5) scored its lone run on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning, but Millard West immediately re-extended its lead in the bottom half of the frame. Three walks and a hit by pitch scored a run, followed by Justin Deremer sending an RBI single into left field for a 5-1 lead. Drew Borner tacked on a final insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI sacrifice fly.
“It just felt like any time we got a guy on, we had a chance of scoring them,” Frey said. “We took some extra bases, we put some runners in scoring position and we had two huge hits from pinch-hitters that scored runs.”
With the win, Millard West secures its spot in Thursday’s state title game that will give the 2019 state champions a chance to defend their crown. Hawkins and Lodice are the only two players on the team remaining from the title-winning team, but they’ve played a big role in preparing the Wildcats for a 3-0 start at the state tournament.
“Those two seniors have done a great job of being leaders and talking about what state’s like,” Frey said. “It’s just such a different game of baseball in the state tournament and I’m proud of them for being the leaders they are.”
Before it can play for a state title, Millard West will face No. 3 Lincoln East at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game for the Spartans. Bellevue West and Millard South will play following the conclusion of that contest.