OMAHA — A first-inning five spot for Norris, without any hits, led the Titans to an opening round win in the Class B state tournament at Werner Park on Saturday.

The No. 2 Titans allowed a home run in the first but cruised to a 12-2 win over Omaha Skutt.

After falling behind 1-0, SkyHawk pitcher Jace Ziola walked seven batters, hit another and allowed five runs on no hits. Norris scored five runs in the frame.

Kale Fountain homered in the sixth inning and Kaizer Papenhagen hit a three-run triple. Collier Hestermann also had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Norris walked 13 times total in the game.

