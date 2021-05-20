 Skip to main content
State baseball: Norris pounces on Omaha Skutt early to advance to Class B final
Norris pounced for five runs in the first inning to run away with an 11-1 win against Omaha Skutt in a Class B baseball semifinal Thursday at Werner Park in Papillion.

The Titans scored three of their runs with two outs in their first at-bat. Eaden Holt had a two-run double, and Brayson Mueller, Ryan Gouldin and Landon Meyer each had run-scoring singles in the pivotal rally.

Norris advances to take on Beatrice for a one-game title matchup later Thursday evening. The Titans defeated the Orangemen 15-1 on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt (17-6) ends its season 19-8.

Kaizer Papenhagen threw all five innings for Norris, allowing no earned runs and yielding just three hits.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

High school baseball logo 2014
