State baseball: Norris pounces on Omaha Skutt early to advance to Class B final

Norris pounced for five runs in the first inning to run away with an 11-1 win against Omaha Skutt in a Class B baseball semifinal Thursday at Werner Park in Papillion.

The Titans scored three of their runs with two outs in their first at-bat. Eaden Holt had a two-run double, and Brayson Mueller, Ryan Gouldin and Landon Meyer each had run-scoring singles in the pivotal rally.

Norris advances to take on Beatrice for a one-game title matchup later Thursday evening. The Titans defeated the Orangemen 15-1 on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt (17-6) ends its season 19-8.

Kaizer Papenhagen threw all five innings for Norris, allowing no earned runs and yielding just three hits.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

