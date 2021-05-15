State baseball: Norris' Landon Meyer, an 'ultimate competitor,' comes up in the ultimate spot for top-ranked Norris

Norris took an early 2-0 lead on three first-inning hits. But the Titans had just one other hit through five innings against Bennington senior Ryan Malone.

That allowed the Badgers (16-10), the 2019 state champions, to claw back. They tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth when junior Cayden Bluhm walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on an errant throw.

Malone pitched 7 2/3 innings and struck out seven. Only the 110-pitch count kept him from going longer.

Sophomore Kaizer Papenhagen replaced Meyer in the sixth inning and limited Bennington to two hits over the final four innings.

“Kaizer has done this all year for us, just come in, in tough situations and done a great job,” Bartholomew said.

Norris, which will play Omaha Skutt at 7 p.m. Monday, has played in multiple extra-innings games this season, and the Titans were able to draw from that experience.

"This is not the first time a game like this has happened," Meyer said. "There’s been times throughout the season where we’ve had our long games and fights, so I think that kind of prepared us. I think that kind of motivation kept us in it."