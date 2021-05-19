 Skip to main content
State baseball: Norris bats erupt to down Beatrice as Titans avoid elimination
State baseball: Norris bats erupt to down Beatrice as Titans avoid elimination

  • Updated
PAPILLION — Class B No. 1 Norris scored eight runs in the third inning to defeat No. 4 Beatrice 15-1 and keep its season alive at Werner Park on Wednesday.

Landon Meyer went 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and Kale Fountain hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Norris.

The Titans advance to play the winner of No. 6 Omaha Skutt and No. 7 Ralston on Thursday at 4 p.m. for a berth in the state championship game . This was their third win over the Orangemen in May.

Beatrice had already clinched their spot in the final with a win on Tuesday.

High school baseball logo 2014
