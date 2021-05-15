State baseball: No. 1 Millard South 'wasn't pretty,' but bunts, baserunning lead Patriots over Columbus

Millard South only had three hits and didn't score an earned run Saturday. Still, the Class A No. 1 Patriots are advancing.

Behind the arm of Nathen Moquin, Millard South generated runs through bunts and baserunning to upend Columbus 2-1 in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Den Hartog Field.

Tied 1-1, the Patriots scored the eventual game-winning run without hitting a ball out of the infield. Christian Hobbs led off with a bunt single and advanced to second base on Camden Kozeal's sacrifice bunt. After moving to third on a passed ball, Matthew Guthmiller scored Hobbs on a groundout.

Bunt, bunt, passed ball, groundout, run.

"That's kind of been our game," Millard South coach Greg Geary said. "Our guys take a lot of pride in small ball, and bunts.

"We just found a way. It wasn't pretty."

Moquin went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits. Geary turned to Caden Blair to get the last out of the game, preserving Moquin's pitch count so he can pitch Monday.

Columbus' Tadan Bell pitched stride-for-stride with Moquin and threw all six innings. Bell walked five batters, and a one-out walk in the third came around to score on an error.