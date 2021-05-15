State baseball: No. 1 Millard South 'wasn't pretty,' but bunts, baserunning lead Patriots over Columbus

Millard South only had three hits and didn't score an earned run Saturday. Still, the Class A No. 1 Patriots are advancing.
Behind the arm of Nathen Moquin, Millard South generated runs through bunts and baserunning to upend Columbus 2-1 in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Den Hartog Field.
Tied 1-1, the Patriots scored the eventual game-winning run without hitting a ball out of the infield. Christian Hobbs led off with a bunt single and advanced to second base on Camden Kozeal's sacrifice bunt. After moving to third on a passed ball, Matthew Guthmiller scored Hobbs on a groundout.
Bunt, bunt, passed ball, groundout, run.
"That's kind of been our game," Millard South coach Greg Geary said. "Our guys take a lot of pride in small ball, and bunts.
"We just found a way. It wasn't pretty."
Moquin went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits. Geary turned to Caden Blair to get the last out of the game, preserving Moquin's pitch count so he can pitch Monday.
Columbus' Tadan Bell pitched stride-for-stride with Moquin and threw all six innings. Bell walked five batters, and a one-out walk in the third came around to score on an error.
"Taden is a great pitcher, he pitched great today," Moquin said. "Being in a pitcher's duel, especially in the state tournament, is a lot more exciting. Both teams are scrapping for runs."
The Discoverers, playing in their first state tournament since 1953, scored first on Kaden Young's RBI single in the first inning.
Millard South (31-4) advances to take on the winner of Papillion-La Vista South and Millard West at 4 p.m. Monday. Columbus (18-14) will play the loser of that game at 10 a.m. Monday
Check back for updates to this story