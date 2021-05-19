State baseball: Millard West rallies from early deficit to defeat Lincoln East 5-3, ending Spartans’ season

With every additional game played in the state baseball tournament, pitching comes at a premium.

After trailing 3-0 in the third inning, seldom-used pitcher Caleb Lanphear stepped up to allow just one hit during 4 1/3 scoreless innings for No. 5 Millard West. The Wildcats rallied to score three runs in the fourth inning and two go-ahead runs in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over No. 3 Lincoln East Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln East (23-10) scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice and added two more runs in the third inning via an error and Keegan Brink's RBI single.

Starting pitcher Jalen Worthley threw four innings on short rest but exited after Millard West (28-11) loaded the bases and scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Millard West loaded the bases again in the sixth inning, with Cade Owens’ two-run single to left field providing the winning runs.

Lincoln East’s season ends at 23-10, while Millard West will play the winner of Bellevue West-Millard South in the Class A title game at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Check back for photos and updates to this story

