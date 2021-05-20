 Skip to main content
State baseball: Millard South defeats Millard West 3-1, forcing second game to decide Class A baseball title
State baseball: Millard South defeats Millard West 3-1, forcing second game to decide Class A baseball title

Millard South starting pitcher Caden Blair did his job, and the Class A state baseball championship will need another game to decide.

No. 1 Millard South scored three runs in the bottom of the second and Blair went the distance on the mound to secure a 3-1 win over No. 5 Millard West on Thursday at Haymarket Park.

Since Millard West (28-12) entered Thursday’s contest undefeated in the state tournament, Millard South (34-5) needed a win to force a winner-take-all contest this evening. The Patriots scored runs on a bunt single, sacrifice fly and Camden Kozeal's RBI single in the third inning to pick up the victory. Blair struck out four batters and allowed just four runs in his seven innings on the mound.

The Class A state baseball final will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, likely starting around 6:20 p.m.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

