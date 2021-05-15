State baseball: Norris' Landon Meyer, an 'ultimate competitor,' comes up in the ultimate spot for top-ranked Norris

PAPILLION — Landon Meyer delivered the first pitch, a strike, in Saturday’s game against Bennington.
The Norris two-way standout had a say in the game’s final pitch, too.
Meyer drove a fastball to an open spot in left field, allowing Bryson Schultz to score from second base and lifting No. 1 Norris to a 3-2 walk-off win against No. 5 Bennington in nine innings to close the first day of the Class B state baseball tournament at Werner Park.
Meyer drilled a ball to the left side and it snapped off the glove of Bennington third baseman Cayden Bluhm and trickled into the grass behind the infield.
“I couldn’t picture a better situation,” said Meyer, the Titans’ No. 2 hitter. “This was a long game, both teams played their tails off. I think it was time to send it home.”
Meyer also started on the mound for the Titans (23-7). He struck out eight in five-plus innings and allowed only four hits. His ground-ruled RBI double in the first inning also go the Titans on the board.
Not a bad evening at all for the junior.
“He’s the guy we want at the plate with the game on the line,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said of Meyer. “We want him on the mound if the game’s on the line and we want him at short when the ball is hit to him with the game on the line. He’s an ultimate competitor and we’re lucky to have him on our team.”
Norris took an early 2-0 lead on three first-inning hits. But the Titans had just one other hit through five innings against Bennington senior Ryan Malone.
That allowed the Badgers (16-10), the 2019 state champions, to claw back. They tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth when junior Cayden Bluhm walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on an errant throw.
Malone pitched 7 2/3 innings and struck out seven. Only the 110-pitch count kept him from going longer.
Sophomore Kaizer Papenhagen replaced Meyer in the sixth inning and limited Bennington to two hits over the final four innings.
“Kaizer has done this all year for us, just come in, in tough situations and done a great job,” Bartholomew said.
Norris, which will play Omaha Skutt at 7 p.m. Monday, has played in multiple extra-innings games this season, and the Titans were able to draw from that experience.
"This is not the first time a game like this has happened," Meyer said. "There’s been times throughout the season where we’ve had our long games and fights, so I think that kind of prepared us. I think that kind of motivation kept us in it."
Omaha Skutt 14, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4: Omaha Skutt showcased its power and hitting depth during the opening round. Seniors Nick Wiepen and Sam Borsh, who make up the heart of the lineup, each hit two-run blasts to left field in the fourth inning in leading the No. 6 SkyHawks to a six-inning win.
But it was the SkyHawks’ nine-hole hitter sparking an offense that got off to a slow start against Kernels pitcher Tres Gonsior.
Junior Dylan Brisbois hit a bases-clearing double to give Skutt (18-6) a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Skutt followed with four runs in the third, four more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game via mercy rule.
“The nice thing about this team is we’ve been aggressive and swinging it well, especially in the second half of the season,” Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said. “With the slow start (Saturday), it’s not panic time for us and they know that. They have a lot of confidence and it shows.”
Wiepen, Sam Kudron and Borsh — the 3-4-5 hitters — combined for six hits, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored. Borsh had four RBIs and added a triple.
“Our coaches talked a lot about just because it’s a bigger stage doesn’t mean it’s a different game, so we just stuck to our basics and got after it,” Borsch said.
The Kernels (19-6) are making their first appearance at state.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.