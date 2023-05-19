OMAHA — For the first time ever, No. 1 Malcolm is a state baseball champion.

Clipper sophomore Mason Wisnieski drove in two of the team's three runs to defeat No. 6 Omaha Roncalli 3-1 at Tal Anderson Field on Friday afternoon.

The first run for Malcolm came in on an RBI groundout in the first inning and Wisnieski built on the lead in the third inning with a two-out single to center. Colt Reiling also had two hits.

Pitcher Maddox Meyer gave up just one run on two hits, pitching all seven innings and striking out 11.

› Check back for updates to this story

Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha