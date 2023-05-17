OMAHA —

Malcolm is headed to the first-ever Class C state baseball championship game.

With a 7-6 win against Platteview on Wednesday at Millard North, the Clippers celebrated a trip to the final, where it will meet either Omaha Roncalli or Wayne.

The Trojans made them work for it, though. Malcolm twice took leads, just for Platteview to tie the game. But a three-run rally in the fifth was enough to gain the needed separation.

Platteview staged one last comeback effort in the seventh inning. The first two Trojan hitters drew walks, chasing Malcolm starting pitcher Derek Erickson from the game in favor of Mason Wisnieski.

The next batter laid down a sacrifice bunt attempt, which was fumbled by Wisnieski to load the bases for perhaps the hottest hitter in the tournament, Alex Draper.

But Draper popped up into shallow right, and two consecutive groundouts ended the game.

Derek Erickson pitched six innings for Malcolm. Maddox Meyer, Mason Wisnieski and Hayden Frank each drilled doubles for the Clippers.

