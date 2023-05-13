OMAHA — Malcolm pulled away in the middle innings to lock up a 9-1 win against Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian at the Class C baseball tournament Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Clippers scored three runs in the third, and tacked on four in the fourth at Tal Anderson Field. Luke Schmidt, Hayden Frank and Mason Wisnieski each had doubles.

The run support was plenty for pitcher Derek Erickson, who pitched around four walks to allow just one run in 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Malcolm advances to a take on the winner of Platteview and DC West, while Omaha Concordia/BT/OC will play the loser of that game. Both contests will be on Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.

› Check back for updates to this story, and more photos

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state baseball tournament