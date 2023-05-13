OMAHA — Malcolm pulled away in the middle innings to lock up a 9-1 win against Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian at
the Class C baseball tournament Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Clippers scored three runs in the third, and tacked on four in the fourth at Tal Anderson Field. Luke Schmidt, Hayden Frank and Mason Wisnieski each had doubles.
The run support was plenty for pitcher Derek Erickson, who pitched around four walks to allow just one run in 4 2/3 innings.
With the win, Malcolm advances to a take on the winner of Platteview and DC West, while Omaha Concordia/BT/OC will play the loser of that game. Both contests will be on Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state baseball tournament
Lincoln East's AJ Evasco catches a throw during a Class A state baseball game against Bellevue West on Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Mason Gaines catches a ball hit by Bellevue West during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's AJ Evasco catches a ball hit by Bellevue West during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jackson Steele tags out Lincoln East's Ashton Moser at second base during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jackson Steele turns a double play as Lincoln East's Joey Senstock slides at second base during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Tanner Peterson looks to throw to first base after forcing out Bellevue West's Nick Glantz during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Mick throws a pitch against Bellevue West during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Joey Senstock celebrates with Harrison Biester after he scored a run during a Class A state baseball game against Bellevue West on Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley is tagged out by Bellevue West's Tanner Hosick during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East pitcher Carter Mick throws a pitch against Bellevue West during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig catches a ball hit by Bellevue West during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Mason Gaines warms up before batting in a Class A state baseball game against Bellevue West on Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East pitcher Carter Mick throws a pitch against Bellevue West during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Tanner Hosick tosses a throw to first base to make an out against Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South pitcher Michael Meckna delivers to the plate against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Clouds crest over Werner Park as Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista South face off during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South pitcher Michael Meckna delivers to the plate against Papillion-La Vista South during a Class A state baseball game Friday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Riley Schrader snags a catch in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Kobe Eikmeier removes his helmet as he walks back to the duggout during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Trenton Andringa scoops up a ground ball bunted by Elkhorn South during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Trey Mandina shoves teammate Hayden Kelberlau in celebration as he and Eli Small walk to the duggout after Kelberlau scores in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton celebrates after scoring a triple in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Alex Thomas attempts to pick-off Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Gilbreath as he slides back to first base during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton slides to third base in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Kobe Eikmeier tags out Papillion-La Vista South's Trenton Andringa as he attempted to steal second base during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Carson Rauner slides back to first ahead of a tag attempt by Papillion-La Vista South's Brady Fitzpatrick in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton catches the ball in center field during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South pitcher Tanner Foertsch celebrates after a no-hitter against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Eamon O'Gorman slides into third base in an effort to beat a throw during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Hayden Kelberlau catches the ball as Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Gilbreath slides safely to third base during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South pitcher Brice Wallar throws against Elkhorn South during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Alex Thomas celebrates aftter the final out of the fourth inning against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Danny Wallace catches a popfly in center field in the third inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Austin Geary swings at a pitch from Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Kobe Eikmeier reacts after turning a double play against Papillion-La Vista South in the fourth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Gilbreath slides back to first ahead of a pick-off attempt by Elkhorn South's Alex Thomas in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Riley Schrader secures a throw to second base during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Michael Blake wears a cup on his baseball cap while in the duggout during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Riley Schrader tags out Elkhorn South's Josh Hendricksen as he attempts to steal second base during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
