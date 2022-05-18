State baseball line scores, 5/18

Wednesday's scores and stats from Day 5 of the state baseball tournament.
LINCOLN EAST 4, MILLARD SOUTH 0
|Millard South
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|0
|Lincoln East
|000
|211
|X
|--
|4
|4
|0
W--Worthley. L--Dennis. S--Shortridge. 2B--MS, Cannon; LE, Brink. HR--LE, Brink.
MILLARD WEST 5, CREIGHTON PREP 1
|Creighton Prep
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|5
|1
|Millard West
|200
|003
|X
|--
|5
|5
|0
W--Cahoy. L--Bauer. S--Koch. 2B--CP, Mooney, Thiele; MW, Borner.
OMAHA SKUTT 7, WAVERLY 5
|Waverly
|003
|000
|2
|--
|5
|8
|3
|Omaha Skutt
|040
|021
|X
|--
|7
|7
|2
W--Christensen. L--Peterson. 2B--OS, Connolly, Rempel. 3B--WAV, Fanning; OS, Connolly.
ELKHORN NORTH 5, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 2
|Elkhorn North
|100
|002
|2
|--
|5
|7
|1
|Central City/Centura/Fullerton
|200
|000
|0
|--
|2
|7
|3
W--Hanson. L--Jensen. 2B--EN, Cunningham, Tillman; CCFC, Noakes, Gorecki.