 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

State baseball line scores, 5/18

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday's scores and stats from Day 5 of the state baseball tournament.

LINCOLN EAST 4, MILLARD SOUTH 0

Millard South  000 000 --
Lincoln East  000 211 --

W--Worthley. L--Dennis. S--Shortridge. 2B--MS, Cannon; LE, Brink. HR--LE, Brink.

MILLARD WEST 5, CREIGHTON PREP 1

Creighton Prep  000 010 --
Millard West  200 003 --

People are also reading…

W--Cahoy. L--Bauer. S--Koch. 2B--CP, Mooney, Thiele; MW, Borner.

OMAHA SKUTT 7, WAVERLY 5

Waverly  003 000 --
Omaha Skutt  040 021 --

W--Christensen. L--Peterson. 2B--OS, Connolly, Rempel. 3B--WAV, Fanning; OS, Connolly.

ELKHORN NORTH 5, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 2

Elkhorn North  100 002 --
Central City/Centura/Fullerton  200 000 --

W--Hanson. L--Jensen. 2B--EN, Cunningham, Tillman; CCFC, Noakes, Gorecki.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News