State baseball line scores, 5/15

Saturday's scores and stats from the first day of the state baseball tournament.
BELLEVUE WEST 1, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 0, 9 INN.
|Archbishop Bergan
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|2
|0
|Bellevue West
|000
|000
|001
|--
|1
|5
|1
W--Bland. L--Sintek. 2B--BW, Schneider.
LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 1
|Lincoln Southwest
|010
|000
|0
|--
|1
|3
|4
|Lincoln East
|124
|010
|x
|--
|8
|9
|1
W--Worthley. L--Arsiaga. 2B--LSW, Morrow.
MILLARD SOUTH 2, COLUMBUS 1
|Columbus
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|5
|1
|Millard South
|001
|010
|x
|--
|2
|3
|0
W--Moquin. L--Bell. 2B--MS, Foote. 3B--COL, Flyr.
MILLARD WEST 6, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 2
|Millard West
|303
|000
|0
|--
|6
|9
|1
|Papillion-La Vista South
|010
|010
|0
|--
|2
|6
|2
W--Dumont. L--Ripple. S--Koch. 2B--MW, Hawkins, Moore, Kalb; PLVS, Sides, Trout. HR--MW, Moore; PLVS, Freeman.
BEATRICE 3, HASTINGS 1
|Beatrice
|030
|000
|0
|--
|3
|7
|3
|Hastings
|000
|001
|0
|--
|1
|4
|2
W--Zabokrtsky. L--Newman. 2B--BEA, DeBoer; HAS, Newman 2. 3B--BEA, Timmerman.
NORRIS 3, BENNINGTON 2, 9 INN.
|Bennington
|000
|010
|000
|--
|2
|6
|6
|Norris
|200
|000
|001
|--
|3
|6
|2
W--Papenhagen. L--Andersen. 2B--NOR, Meyer.
OMAHA SKUTT 14, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 4
|Central City/Fullerton/Centura
|000
|310
|--
|4
|5
|3
|Omaha Skutt
|034
|412
|--
|14
|8
|0
W--Barton. L--Gonsior. 2B--OS, Brisbois, Wiepen 3B--OS, Borsh. HR--CC/F/C, Gonsior; OS, Borsh, Wiepen.
RALSTON 3, ELKHORN 2, 8 INN.
|Ralston
|001
|010
|01
|--
|3
|7
|0
|Elkhorn
|200
|000
|00
|--
|2
|10
|2