State baseball line scores, 5/15
agate

State baseball line scores, 5/15

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5.15

Lincoln Southwest catcher Brock Merkel tags out Lincoln East's Brayan Van Meter during a Class A state baseball game Saturday at Sherman Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Saturday's scores and stats from the first day of the state baseball tournament.

BELLEVUE WEST 1, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 0, 9 INN.

Archbishop Bergan  000 000 000 --
Bellevue West  000 000 001 --

W--Bland. L--Sintek. 2B--BW, Schneider.

LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 1

Lincoln Southwest  010 000 --
Lincoln East  124 010 --

W--Worthley. L--Arsiaga. 2B--LSW, Morrow.

MILLARD SOUTH 2, COLUMBUS 1

Columbus  100 000 --
Millard South  001 010 --

W--Moquin. L--Bell. 2B--MS, Foote. 3B--COL, Flyr.

MILLARD WEST 6, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 2

Millard West  303 000 --
Papillion-La Vista South  010 010 --

W--Dumont. L--Ripple. S--Koch. 2B--MW, Hawkins, Moore, Kalb; PLVS, Sides, Trout. HR--MW, Moore; PLVS, Freeman.

BEATRICE 3, HASTINGS 1

Beatrice  030 000 --
Hastings  000 001 --

W--Zabokrtsky. L--Newman. 2B--BEA, DeBoer; HAS, Newman 2. 3B--BEA, Timmerman.

NORRIS 3, BENNINGTON 2, 9 INN.

Bennington  000 010 000 --
Norris  200 000 001 --

W--Papenhagen. L--Andersen. 2B--NOR, Meyer.

OMAHA SKUTT 14, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 4

Central City/Fullerton/Centura   000 310 --
Omaha Skutt   034412 --14 

W--Barton. L--Gonsior. 2B--OS, Brisbois, Wiepen 3B--OS, Borsh. HR--CC/F/C, Gonsior; OS, Borsh, Wiepen.

RALSTON 3, ELKHORN 2, 8 INN.

Ralston  001 010 01 --
Elkhorn  200 000 00 --10 

W--Kilzer. L--Randazzo. S--White. 2B--ELK, Christo, Randazzo.

Husker News