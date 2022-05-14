 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State baseball line scores, 5/14

Waverly vs. Norris, 5.14

Norris' Kale Fountain celebrates as he scores against Waverly during a Class B state first-round game Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Saturday's scores and stats from the first day of the Class B state baseball tournament.

BEATRICE 8, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 1

Beatrice  201 302 --12 
Central City/F/C  001 000 --

W--Timmerman. L--Jensen. 2B--BEA, Burroughs 2, Jobman, Nelson; CCFC, Noakes. 3B--BEA, Reis.

ELKHORN 10, OMAHA SKUTT 4

Elkhorn  050 030--10 10 
Omaha Skutt  003 000 --

W--Smith. L--Brummund. 2B--ELK, Hunt, Fedde.

ELKHORN NORTH 11, OMAHA GROSS 0

Omaha Gross   000 00 --
Elkhorn North   100 (10)x --11 12 

W--Harrahill. L--Capece. 2B--EN, Thiessen, Wells. 3B--EN, Mains.

WAVERLY 5, NORRIS 4

Waverly  000 001 --12 
Norris  000 130 --

W--B. Miller. L--Holt. 2B--WAV, Oelke, Powell, D. Miller; NOR, Meyer. 3B--WAV, Marsh.

