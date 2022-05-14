State baseball line scores, 5/14

Lincoln Journal Star
Saturday's scores and stats from the first day of the Class B state baseball tournament.
BEATRICE 8, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 1
|Beatrice
|
|201
|302
|0
|--
|8
|12
|0
|Central City/F/C
|
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|4
|2
W--Timmerman. L--Jensen. 2B--BEA, Burroughs 2, Jobman, Nelson; CCFC, Noakes. 3B--BEA, Reis.
ELKHORN 10, OMAHA SKUTT 4
|Elkhorn
|
|050
| 030
|2
|--
|10
|10
|4
|Omaha Skutt
|
|003
|000
|1
|--
|4
|7
|1
W--Smith. L--Brummund. 2B--ELK, Hunt, Fedde.
ELKHORN NORTH 11, OMAHA GROSS 0
|Omaha Gross
|
|
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|2
|Elkhorn North
|
|
|100
|(10)x
|--
|11
|12
|0
W--Harrahill. L--Capece. 2B--EN, Thiessen, Wells. 3B--EN, Mains.
|Waverly
|
|000
|001
|4
|--
|5
|12
|1
|Norris
|
|000
|130
|0
|--
|4
|5
|0
W--B. Miller. L--Holt. 2B--WAV, Oelke, Powell, D. Miller; NOR, Meyer. 3B--WAV, Marsh.
Photos: Waverly tops Norris; Beatrice plays Central City/Fullerton/Centura in Class B first round
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!