State baseball line scores, 5/13

Lincoln Southeast vs. Millard South, 5.13

Lincoln Southeast’s Sam Foerster (right) greets Will Jesske after Jesske scored against Millard South during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Friday's scores and stats from the first day of the state baseball tournament.

CREIGHTON PREP 9, OMAHA WESTSIDE 4

Omaha Westside  000 040 --
Creighton Prep  404 100 --11 

W--Bauer. L--Madison. 2B--OW, Bargo 2; CP, Mooney, Peterson, Hatcher. 3B--CP, Ryberg. HR--CP, Sommers.

LINCOLN EAST 10, ELKHORN SOUTH 0

Elkhorn South   000 000 --
Lincoln East   321 103 --10 11 

W--Worthley. L--Navin. 2B--LE, Erikson, Evasco. 3B--LE, Welch.

MILLARD SOUTH 9, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5

Lincoln Southeast 201 110 --10 
Millard South  105 102 --

W--Grady. L--Buettenback. 2B--LSE, Jesske; MS, Heard, Kozeal, Smith, Anderson.

MILLARD WEST 3, KEARNEY 0

Kearney  000 000 --
Millard West  001 011 --7

W--Cahoy. L--Andersen. 3B--MW, Moore.

