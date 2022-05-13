State baseball line scores, 5/13

Friday's scores and stats from the first day of the state baseball tournament.
CREIGHTON PREP 9, OMAHA WESTSIDE 4
|Omaha Westside
|
|000
|040
|0
|--
|4
|6
|0
|Creighton Prep
|
|404
|100
|X
|--
|9
|11
|0
W--Bauer. L--Madison. 2B--OW, Bargo 2; CP, Mooney, Peterson, Hatcher. 3B--CP, Ryberg. HR--CP, Sommers.
LINCOLN EAST 10, ELKHORN SOUTH 0
|Elkhorn South
|
|
|000
|000
|--
|0
|3
|3
|Lincoln East
|
|
|321
|103
|--
|10
|11
|0
W--Worthley. L--Navin. 2B--LE, Erikson, Evasco. 3B--LE, Welch.
MILLARD SOUTH 9, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5
|Lincoln Southeast
|
|201
|110
|0
|--
|5
|10
|3
|Millard South
|
|105
|102
|X
|--
|9
|9
|2
W--Grady. L--Buettenback. 2B--LSE, Jesske; MS, Heard, Kozeal, Smith, Anderson.
MILLARD WEST 3, KEARNEY 0
|Kearney
|
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|1
|Millard West
|
|001
|011
|x
|--
|3
|7
|1
W--Cahoy. L--Andersen. 3B--MW, Moore.
