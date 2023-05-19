OMAHA — The 46-year-old drought is over.

Lincoln East became the first Class A team from the Capital City to win a state baseball championship since Lincoln Southeast in 1977.

The No. 1 Spartans won a marathon, defeating No. 2 Millard West 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday night at Tal Anderson Field.

All the emotions poured out for coach Mychal Lanik — and not just for himself, or even East. It meant something big to the city.

Multiple members from that Southeast team reached out to him in the lead-up to the championship game, wishing their best to the fifth-year head coach and his squad.

"It almost makes you tear up thinking about it," Lanik said. "There has been a ton of great players from Lincoln, a ton of great teams and coaches. For us to get it done for everyone back home, it means a lot."

Lincoln East has talked about that streak for some time.

Joey Senstock, who had the game-winning RBI, said this Spartan group remembered that spell and wanted to finally end it.

"We used that as motivation," the sophomore said. "We always wanted to bring a state championship back to Lincoln, and that's what we did."

With how the game unfolded, the win felt that much sweeter.

Millard West pounced on a rattled Carter Mick right away, loading the bases with no outs in the first.

Caden Driessen hit a sacrifice fly and later drove in Millard West's second one on a bunt single in the third inning.

After the earlier troubles, Mick was dominant. He finished his outing by striking out the side in the sixth inning, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process.

"I just wanted to keep my team in it and I knew whoever was going to come in next was going to shut it down," the junior said. "I knew I had to do whatever it took, and that's what I did."

When Paul Shortridge came on in relief, the defense that was solid all year was even better.

Troy Peltz made the biggest play in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on the corners and one out, he caught a fly ball and threw out the would-be championship-winning run at home plate to send the game to extra innings.

"As an outfielder, those are the plays you dream of just being able to gun a guy down at home and save the game," Peltz said. "You give your team a fighting chance, and we took advantage of it."

The two offenses stalled in extras until Senstock's breakthrough.

Peltz led off the top of the 10th inning with a single and AJ Evasco laid down a bunt and both were safe.

Senstock followed it up by hammering the ball to right field that fell just out of reach from Millard West's Brady Brau.

Peltz scored on the play and Senstock was thrown out in a pickle between first and second, his emotions pouring out as he headed off the field.

"It did feel really good coming off the bat and I thought it was going to drop," Senstock said. "The energy got to me, all the emotions were getting to me but it also made me realize we had three more outs to go."

The emotions ran wild in the moment and after the final out. The dogpile, the hugs and even a few tears were spilled on the field.

"This is the best thing I have ever had," Senstock said. "These guys work day and night. They came out and we just got it done. I am so proud of them."

The past two seasons were ended by heartbreak — both of them at the hands of Millard West.

Lanik said he had some sleepless nights at the start of practice in March. His young Spartan team, which has just three seniors on it, struggled to make it through some drills.

Two and a half months later, and all the pieces fell into place for Lincoln East to raise the state championship trophy.

"It's like this unbelievable resiliency and belief in themselves, and that's what makes them so special," Lanik said.

"It just puts everything into perspective. All those hours we spent in the weight room and we spent taking ground balls. It all came together on the big stage. I just feel blessed to be at East and to coach these guys."

Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha