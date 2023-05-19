OMAHA — Millard West came out on top last season in one of the best Class A state baseball championship games of all time.

The sequel packed a punch of its own.

Friday night's tilt between the Wildcats had gutty pitching performances, late rallies and a game-saving play at the plate.

It also had Joey Senstock, whose run-scoring hit to deep right field lifted Lincoln East to a 3-2 win in a thrilling, 10-inning Class A championship Friday at Tal Anderson Field.

With one out and runners on first and second, Senstock hit a looping ball to right fielder Bray Brau, who momentarily froze and couldn't reel in the catch after a last-second adjustment.

It's the city of Lincoln's first Class A baseball title since 1977.

The Wildcats nearly won the game in the seventh.

With Landon Horst on third base, Caden Driessen lifted a ball to left field. Troy Peltz caught it and delivered a strike to catcher Jeter Worthley, who tagged out Horst.

The matchup of starting pitchers was highly anticipated — senior ace Drew Deremer of Millard West vs. budding star Carter Mick. Both delivered for their teams.

Deremer went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs — both in the fifth — while fanning six batters and walking three others.

Mick maxed out his pitch count in a stellar outing in which he maneuvered in and out of trouble. The southpaw's final line: six innings, two runs — and a whopping 12 strikeouts.

Millard West started fast, scoring the game's first run in first inning. Mick did well to limit the damage to a single tally after the Wildcats had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Driessen gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead on a perfectly placed bunt, scoring Landon Horst from third base.

But the Spartans, a team with fearless young talent, staged their comeback in the fifth. East scored its first run on a wild pitch, setting up AJ Evasco's rip into right field to tie the game.

While the starting pitching was sharp, both sides also received key efforts from relievers.

Millard West's Nick Venteicher came on for Deremer in the sixth and threw 4 2/3 solid innings. His lone blemish came in the 10th.

Another East lefty, Paul Shortridge, took the ball for coach Mychal Lanik's crew — and he was dominant, getting the final 12 outs of the game.

It was the fourth straight appearance in the state championship for Millard West, while East was playing in its first. The Spartans were the first Class A Lincoln school to appear in a baseball title game in 11 years.

