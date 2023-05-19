OMAHA — Millard West came out on top last season in one of the best Class A state baseball championship games of all time.
The sequel packed a punch of its own.
Friday night's tilt between the Wildcats had gutty pitching performances, late rallies and a game-saving play at the plate.
It also had Joey Senstock, whose run-scoring hit to deep right field lifted Lincoln East to a 3-2 win in a thrilling, 10-inning Class A championship Friday at Tal Anderson Field.
With one out and runners on first and second, Senstock hit a looping ball to right fielder Bray Brau, who momentarily froze and couldn't reel in the catch after a last-second adjustment.
It's the city of Lincoln's first Class A baseball title since 1977.
The Wildcats nearly won the game in the seventh.
With Landon Horst on third base, Caden Driessen lifted a ball to left field. Troy Peltz caught it and delivered a strike to catcher Jeter Worthley, who tagged out Horst.
The matchup of starting pitchers was highly anticipated — senior ace Drew Deremer of Millard West vs. budding star Carter Mick. Both delivered for their teams.
Deremer went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs — both in the fifth — while fanning six batters and walking three others.
Mick maxed out his pitch count in a stellar outing in which he maneuvered in and out of trouble. The southpaw's final line: six innings, two runs — and a whopping 12 strikeouts.
Millard West started fast, scoring the game's first run in first inning. Mick did well to limit the damage to a single tally after the Wildcats had the bases loaded with nobody out.
Driessen gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead on a perfectly placed bunt, scoring Landon Horst from third base.
But the Spartans, a team with fearless young talent, staged their comeback in the fifth. East scored its first run on a wild pitch, setting up AJ Evasco's rip into right field to tie the game.
While the starting pitching was sharp, both sides also received key efforts from relievers.
Millard West's Nick Venteicher came on for Deremer in the sixth and threw 4 2/3 solid innings. His lone blemish came in the 10th.
Another East lefty, Paul Shortridge, took the ball for coach Mychal Lanik's crew — and he was dominant, getting the final 12 outs of the game.
It was the fourth straight appearance in the state championship for Millard West, while East was playing in its first. The Spartans were the first Class A Lincoln school to appear in a baseball title game in 11 years.
› Check back for updates to this story.
Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) celebrates with Landon Sandy (16) and others after his throw to home plate retired the potential game-winning run in the Class A championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Millard West's Troy Peltz (2) throws a runner out at first base against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Mick (10) shares a smile with Owen Laessig (6) after closing out an inning against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) dives home for a run against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) celebrates after making it to second base against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Caleb Lanphear (17) leaps into the air alongside teammates to celebrate an out against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Garrett Springer (left) and Joey Senstock (4) cheer after Troy Peltz (middle) scored a run during the Class A championship game against Millard West at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) sprints home for a run against Millard West as Garrett Springer (19) cheers him home during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's AJ Evasco (7) daps up Harrison Biester (5) after two East runs against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Collier Hestermann (15) pitches against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Carson Ripley (left) and Xavier Cavenaugh react after Ripley scored a run against Norris during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Bryce Fountain (12) bunts the ball against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kale Fountain (22) makes contact with the ball against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kaizer Papenhagen (13) throws to first base against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Isaiah Miller (1) smiles after a run against Norris during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Wyatt Yetter (20) shares a smile before batting against Malcolm during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm catcher Colt Reiling (left) and pitcher Maddox Meyer celebrate after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (left) sticks his tongue out while tagging Omaha Roncalli's Josh Chytil for the final out of the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Colt Reiling (left), Maddox Meyer, and Hayden Frank (2) share smiles after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Derek Erickson (left) and Noah Gonyea celebrate after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (middle) and Hayden Frank (left) are presented the Class C championship trophy after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Grant Ryan (right) and Abel Jimenez Escobar (left) collide while diving for a ground ball during the Class C championship game against Malcolm at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Grant Ryan (24) misses a ground ball during the Class C championship game against Malcolm at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Clay Shafer (21) sprints to third base during the Class C championship game against Malcolm at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Hayden Frank (2) lets out a yell after scoring against Omaha Roncalli during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Jackson Urban (4) pitches against Malcolm during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Abel Jimenez Escobar (left) is thrown out by Malcolm's Carson Frank (7) during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (11) catches a fly ball against Omaha Roncalli during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (11) pitches against Omaha Roncalli during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
