When Lincoln East's Connor Johnson took over the mound in the fourth inning on Wednesday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha, he was stuck in a big jam.

The bases were loaded with one out and he was taking over a 2-0 count. The only thing the junior pitcher had going for him was that No. 1 East had a 3-0 lead over No. 3 Elkhorn South.

But Johnson had belief — so did coach Mychal Lanik and the rest of the Spartans — not that he could get out of the pinch, but that the team could find a way to win.

"It wasn't an easy spot," Johnson said. "But this whole year we have talked about believing. I just went in and I believed and I think all my teammates believed in me."

Johnson's pitching and a three-run first inning led Lincoln East to a 3-2 over Elkhorn South and the school's first-ever appearance in a baseball state championship.

Even when Johnson and the Spartans faced trouble in the sixth and seventh innings, he said it was all toughness from the team.

All the players stepped up and made plays. Joey Senstock threw out the potential game-tying run at home plate in the sixth and a play on a fly ball from Jeter Worthley kept the game tied in the final inning.

"I was just trying to be tough. We were all being tough," Johnson said. "We didn't make an error the entire game. We were all just locked in and we knew what we needed to do. We were just trying to win."

Much like Monday when the two teams played, all of Lincoln East's runs came in the first inning.

Troy Peltz and AJ Evasco took advantage of defensive mistakes in the Elkhorn South outfield.

Peltz lined one into left field and Elkhorn South outfielder Colton Cain overran the ball, his foot getting stuck in the turf and the ball whizzing past his glove. Peltz reached third on the play.

The next at-bat Evasco crushed a ball into right field and Eli Small lost the ball in the sun. Peltz scored on the Evasco triple.

Senstock hit into an RBI groundout and Mason Gaines singled in the final run.

Elkhorn South reliever Hayden Kelberlau pitched five scoreless innings, striking out seven to keep the game at bay.

"(Kelerbau) was really good on the mound," Lanik said. "He threw his breaking ball wherever he wanted and he made it tough on us. Wish we would have had more than three."

Not only is this Lincoln East's first appearance in the state championship, but it's the first by a Lincoln school in Class A in 11 years. Lincoln Northeast was the last to make it in 2012.

When Lanik took over as coach in 2019, East had made the tournament just five times in 50 seasons. He has three straight state appearances on his resume and could add a state title to that.

"When I started here five years ago, it has been a daily pursuit," Lanik said. "We push our kids, we challenge them to work as hard as we can every day. It feels good for them to be rewarded. This is a player's game and we made plays."

A Lincoln school has not won the Class A baseball championship since 1977 (Southeast).

The entire team knows of that drought. Lanik has talked about it with the players, Johnson said.

No. 2 Millard West, the defending champions who East has beaten twice this year, is the obstacle.

"We know that it matters a lot," Johnson said. "We are going to be ready and we are going to believe in ourselves."​