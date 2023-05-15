PAPILLION — Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik was hoping for a fast start from his top-ranked Spartans on Monday night after scoring just two runs in the team's first game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

He said the team spent extra time studying Elkhorn South's pitchers over the weekend ahead of the winner's bracket game.

Even he was blown away by the seven-run first inning, as East cruised to a 7-1 win over the Storm at Werner Park.

Three of the first four batters recorded base hits and the Spartan lineup rolled from there.

"Elkhorn South is such a good team and their pitching staff is so good and so deep but we were going to compete today," Lanik said. "Our kids were pretty engaged and they came to play. that was fun to watch."

The offensive explosion early on was nothing new for East. Lanik said they have been ready from the first pitch in a few games this season.

The extra preparation seemed to make a big difference.

"We have done that this year where we just come out and ambush people," Lanik said. "We liked the matchup. (Elkhorn South's) Carter (Navin), he's a really good pitcher but we felt pretty comfortable about what we were going to see. They were locked in.'

The early run support was key for East pitcher Paul Shortridge.

The junior left-hander produced one of his best outings of the season, allowing just the one-run in 6⅓ innings with just one strikeout on 82 pitches.

He said his feel for his offspeed was strong, leading to a lot of ground balls and pop flies. The low pitch number keeps him eligible to pitch later in the tournament.

"I just got to go in there and just throw strikes, keep the ball low and let my defense work," Shortridge said. "When you have that big lead and you are on a pitch count, you just have to go in there and fill up the zone and let the defense work. I was just fortunate they made plays."

Lincoln East stays in the winner's bracket. The Spartans earn an off day Tuesday and will play Wednesday, needing just one more win to advance to the school's first state championship game.

The Spartans are in a good spot to be Lincoln's first Class A state champion since 1977.

Monday's win was nice, Lanik said, but the big goal is still not done.

"I just told the boys in the huddle, the job is not finished," he said. "There are six really good teams left and we are fortunate to be one of them. We are going to get rested up and I know we will be rested up and ready to compete on Wednesday.'

Millard West 10, Creighton Prep 0: Millard West continued its state championship defense with a resounding 9-1 win over Creighton Prep in the other Class A winner's game Monday.

Prep took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but did not score again.

Brady Brau, batting ninth in the order, hit his first two-run single in the second inning and then another in the sixth to blow the game open.

The bottom four hitters in Millard West's lineup reached base a combined five times.

"We had some big at bats from guys down in the lower half of the order and that was huge for us," coach Steve Frey said. "They haven't played a lot and they came in and produces. That was what got us going."

Creighton Prep started to put a rally of sorts in the third inning, loading the bases on three walks down 3-1. Jackson Williams and Ben Sterbens managed to escape without allowing a run.

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament