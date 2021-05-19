State baseball: In season-ending loss, Lincoln East shows the 'fight' against Millard West

With every additional game played in the state baseball tournament, pitching comes at a premium.
A win over Bellevue West already secured Millard West’s spot in the Class A title game, and an early 3-0 deficit to Lincoln East could have easily produced a Spartan victory. However, No. 5 Millard West turned to seldom-used relief pitcher Caleb Lanphear for 4 1/3 scoreless innings of work as it dug back into the game.
The Wildcats rallied to score three runs in the fourth inning and two go-ahead runs in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over No. 3 Lincoln East on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
In its first state tournament appearance since 2012, Lincoln East (23-10) ends its season as one of the top four teams in Class A. Much like it had all season, East challenged Millard West (28-11) all the way to the final out.
“I just love the fight that our team has,” Lincoln East assistant coach Kirby Killion said. “We’ve been in so many games where a lot of other teams would have quit, but these guys never quit and they always fight.”
Lincoln East scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice before adding two more runs in the third inning via an error and Keegan Brink RBI single. All three runs came off Millard West starting pitcher Carter Betts, but the Spartans wouldn’t find any success against Lanphear.
The sophomore allowed just one hit, and his steadfast presence on the mound helped kickstart the Millard West comeback. East starter Jalen Worthley nearly pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth, but a hit by pitch and 2-RBI single from Peyton Moore tied the game 3-3 and ended Worthley’s outing.
“Jalen’s been unbelievable on the mound all year, but he was on four days’ rest and we knew he couldn’t get up to 100 (pitches),” Killion said.
After loading the bases again in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cade Owens’ two-run single to left field provided the winning runs for Millard West. The Wildcats have scored between four to six runs in each of their wins at the state tournament, and that’s been enough to get the job done.
Millard West now has a strong chance at winning back-to-back Class A state titles. The Wildcats will play for a state championship at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with either Millard South or Bellevue West needing two consecutive wins to secure the state title.
“We’ve been able to pitch and play defense, and lately we’ve been coming up with some big hits with runners in scoring position,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “We have to start from pitch one and make sure we’re doing the same things. It doesn’t matter who we play, they’ll have their pitcher ready to go.”