State baseball: In season-ending loss, Lincoln East shows the 'fight' against Millard West

The sophomore allowed just one hit, and his steadfast presence on the mound helped kickstart the Millard West comeback. East starter Jalen Worthley nearly pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth, but a hit by pitch and 2-RBI single from Peyton Moore tied the game 3-3 and ended Worthley’s outing.

“Jalen’s been unbelievable on the mound all year, but he was on four days’ rest and we knew he couldn’t get up to 100 (pitches),” Killion said.

After loading the bases again in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cade Owens’ two-run single to left field provided the winning runs for Millard West. The Wildcats have scored between four to six runs in each of their wins at the state tournament, and that’s been enough to get the job done.

Millard West now has a strong chance at winning back-to-back Class A state titles. The Wildcats will play for a state championship at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with either Millard South or Bellevue West needing two consecutive wins to secure the state title.