State baseball: In season-ending loss, Lincoln East shows the 'fight' against Millard West, which plays Millard South in finals rematch

With every additional game played in the state baseball tournament, pitching comes at a premium.
A win over Bellevue West already secured Millard West’s spot in the Class A title game, and an early 3-0 deficit to Lincoln East could have easily produced a Spartan victory. However, No. 5 Millard West turned to seldom-used relief pitcher Caleb Lanphear for 4 1/3 scoreless innings as it dug back into the game.
The Wildcats rallied to score three runs in the fourth inning and two go-ahead runs in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over No. 3 Lincoln East on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
In its first state tournament appearance since 2012, Lincoln East (23-10) ends its season as one of the top four teams in Class A. Much like it had all season, East challenged Millard West (28-11) all the way to the final out.
“I just love the fight that our team has,” Lincoln East assistant coach Kirby Killion said. “We’ve been in so many games where a lot of other teams would have quit, but these guys never quit and they always fight.”
Lincoln East scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice before adding two more runs in the third inning via an error and Keegan Brink RBI single. All three runs came off Millard West starting pitcher Carter Betts, but the Spartans wouldn’t find any success against Lanphear.
The sophomore allowed just one hit, and his steadfast presence on the mound helped kickstart the Millard West comeback. East starter Jalen Worthley nearly pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth, but a hit by pitch and 2-run single from Peyton Moore tied the game 3-3 and ended Worthley’s outing.
“Jalen’s been unbelievable on the mound all year, but he was on four days’ rest and we knew he couldn’t get up to 100 (pitches),” Killion said.
After loading the bases again in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cade Owens’ two-run single to left field provided the winning runs for Millard West. The Wildcats have scored between four to six runs in each of their wins at the state tournament, and that’s been enough to get the job done.
“We’ve been able to pitch and play defense, and lately we’ve been coming up with some big hits with runners in scoring position,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “We have to start from pitch one and make sure we’re doing the same things. It doesn’t matter who we play, they’ll have their pitcher ready to go.”
Millard South 6, Bellevue West 5: Millard South is a team known for small ball and bunting.
The Patriots have laid down countless bunts this season, but according to coach Greg Geary, Blake Stenger’s seventh-inning effort was "the worst, best bunt" of the entire year.
Stenger’s bunt may not have been perfect, but it produced a perfect walk-off ending for No. 1 Millard South. Bellevue West pitcher Daniel Lester’s errant throw to third base sailed into left field, and two Patriot runs scored for a dramatic walk-off win Wednesday afternoon.
“If there’s an out, these guys will believe there’s a chance,” Geary said.
Millard South (33-5) fell behind 5-2 after the fifth inning before loading the bases and scoring a pair of runs on fielder’s choices in the bottom of the sixth. A pivotal dropped fly ball from No. 2 Bellevue West (29-6) put a runner on second base in the bottom of the seventh, and the Patriots clawed for the come-from-behind win.
They’ll now take on Millard West in a rematch of the 2019 title game at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Haymarket Park. Millard South needs two wins to win the state championship, while Millard West needs just one.
“It’s a great rivalry and it’s fun to compete,” Geary said. “I know the kids were excited just to get there because it was our goal after losing to them in game two.”