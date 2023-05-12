OMAHA — All Lincoln East needed was a spark, first baseman AJ Evasco said.

The Spartans were struggling to get any offense going in their first-round game in the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday at Werner Park. Bellevue West pitcher Drew Grego was strong, and the Thunderbirds' defense made play after play to keep East from scoring.

Finally, in the sixth inning, the Spartans found an opening and broke through.

Harrison Beister led off the inning with a walk. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and Jeter Worthley singled to put runners on the corners.

An error and a single from Evasco completed East's come-from-behind 2-1 win.

"We got on base, sat fastball and drove it up the middle," Evasco said. "Once we got runners in scoring position, we got our 2, 3, 4 guys up and got the job done."

The Spartans had been pushing the envelope in search of a key hit.

East put the leadoff runner on in five of six innings. Nothing came out of it, though.

"Spartans had some nerves early," East coach Mychal Lanik said. "We were anxious and heavy on our feet and we just settled in. We just stayed in the fight."

The nerves, as the Spartans called them, were there from the get-go.

Carter Mick produced another great outing on the mound, allowing just one run, which came in the opening frame.

Bellevue West loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs in perhaps the sophomore pitcher's most adverse situation of the season.

Mick was dominant from there, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

"Last year was the same deal," Mick said. "First inning, just the nerves were kicking in. Same thing this year. It's nerves, amped up a lot. I just have to dial in. That is what I did after the first inning."

Mick's performance kept East in it for most of the afternoon.

"We stayed in the fight," Lanik said. "Carter just kept us in the game. He didn't have his best stuff today, but that was a really gutsy effort from Carter."

The long performance from Mick preserves some of East's pitching depth heading into the next week.

Mick threw over 100 pitches and will not be available until Wednesday or next Friday's title game if East makes it that far. But that was one of the things Lanik was happy with in the win.

"Carter gave us everything he had and kept us in it long enough," he said. "I feel good about our guys. We are going to throw guys on Monday that are super competitive. We have to be better behind those guys, but I'm excited for the opportunity."

The first one, especially for a young group like the top-ranked Spartans, might be the most important.

East has the weekend to reset and still has a loss in its back pocket heading into the heart of the tournament.

"Really huge," Mick said. "We got to play at Werner, a big complex, a lot of fans. The first time was huge getting the nerves out, but the job is not finished. We have to keep going."

