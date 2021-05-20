State baseball: With the bat and the arm, Christian Hobbs lifts Millard South over the hump for Class A title

Millard South’s Christian Hobbs isn’t the team’s most experienced outfielder, nor is he the Patriots’ best power hitter.
But as it turns out, Hobbs is still pretty good at both.
A pair of huge plays from the senior — a run-saving throw from right field and three-run homer soon after — led No. 1 Millard South to a 3-1 win over No. 5 Millard West in the Class A championship game Thursday at Haymarket Park.
After finishing as runner-up in the last two state baseball tournaments, the Millard South Patriots (35-5) are state champions for the first time since 1980.
“I’m just so happy for this group and the seniors,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “This one’s for all the former players that set the culture of this program and were so close.”
For much of the season, Hobbs was an infielder for the Patriots. However, a position change to right field proved fortuitous during the bottom of the second inning. With Millard West (28-13) already leading the game 1-0, Cade Owens sprinted to home plate on a sacrifice fly attempt to right field.
Hobbs’ throw easily beat Owens by steps, firing up the hundreds of Patriot students and supporters behind the dugout.
“I just closed my eyes and knew I had to throw it as hard as I could, and I got it there somehow,” Hobbs said. “… They were pretty hyped, but I just wanted them to know next play because that game was far from over and we weren’t even in the lead yet.”
Hobbs’ next play was even better than his first. With a pair of runners on base, Hobbs sent a fastball 350 feet over the right-field fence for a three-run homer, the first round-tripper of his high school career.
The 3-1 lead held the rest of the way as junior Braden Sweet struck out six batters in a complete-game performance. Sweet’s effort marked the third straight game a Millard South starter went the distance after Nate Moquin and Caden Blair led the Patriots to wins over Bellevue West and Millard West.
“Nate, Caden and Braden had been great for us all year and we needed them to step up (because) it was getting a little thin in the bullpen,” Geary said. “All three of those guys stepped up big-time for us.”
It wasn’t easy for Millard South to claw its way back from the losers’ bracket after a 4-3 loss to Millard West on Tuesday, but the Patriots never stopped believing. Unlike their previous eight trips to the Class A title game, this one ended in state gold.
The Patriots finished as runner-up in both 2018 and 2019, with Millard West prevailing in an 11-inning thriller two years ago. Now, Millard West is the team left ruing its runner-up finish.
In his 11th year as Millard South’s head coach, Geary finally broke through for a long-awaited state title. With many former players turned assistant coaches in the dugout, the history behind their championship wasn’t lost on the current Patriots.
“It means a lot to get one for Geary; he wanted this one so bad,” Sweet said.
“It means everything; not only for the team but for the coaches,” Hobbs said. “They’ve been here for 20 years and had a lot of second places, but we finally got through.”