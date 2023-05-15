OMAHA — For just over three innings, the Norris Titans couldn’t buy a hit.

Fresh off an opening round shutout, the Elkhorn pitching staff continued their dominance with three scoreless, hitless frames. By the time Norris’ Codey Behrends came around to bat in the top of the fourth inning, Elkhorn had allowed just two hits and zero runs in 10-plus innings of Class B state baseball tournament action — but that was about to change.

Behrends rolled a two-run single through the infield for Norris’ first hit and breakthrough of the night, a scoring play that put the Titans on their way to a 10-0 win over Elkhorn on Monday night at Tal Anderson Field.

“It was a dogfight for a while there until we broke it open,” Norris head coach Sean Bartholomew said. “We just kept putting pressure on and we found ways to put the ball in play so that it finally started falling our way.”

One of the hottest teams in the state, Norris (24-8) entered the contest on a 10-game winning streak — but quickly found itself in a pitcher’s duel. Unlike their opening round victory over Omaha Skutt where the Titans raced out to a five-run lead in the first inning, Norris went up and down the entire batting order without a hit.

Norris starting pitcher Collier Hestermann and Elkhorn (17-14) starter Gil Schroeder both struck out four batters without allowing a run in the first three innings of the contest, but it was Norris that landed the first blow. A pair of walks and an Elkhorn error on a sacrifice bunt attempt set up Behrends with the bases loaded and no outs, and the Norris designated hitter did what he was in the game to do — drive in runs.

Behrends’ two-run single and an RBI fielder’s choice two batters later set up Norris with a lead that remained intact for the rest of the game.

Hestermann ran into trouble but never flinched when the pressure was on, earning the win by throwing 5 2/3 scoreless frames.Elkhorn put runners into scoring position in each of the first, second and fifth innings, only for Hestermann to slam the door shut with an inning-ending strikeout on each occasion.

“He’s been in some big situations for us this year against some really good opponents,” Bartholomew said. “It’s a little different in the state tournament, but that’s what we expect from him as a senior. He’s a bulldog.”

Hestermann recorded eight strikeouts and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced as Norris added to its lead. A five-run top of the sixth featured four base hits, two walks and two by pitches for the Norris lineup as the Titans stretched their lead to eight.

With the win, Norris is now in a strong position to reach the Class B title game. Either Elkhorn or Omaha Skutt would have to beat the Titans twice on Wednesday to reach the state championship game.

After last year’s state tournament run where Norris fell into the losers’ bracket right away, a hard-earned day off on Tuesday and a clear path to the state finals sounds just right to Hestermann.

“(I knew) we had to come in, win the game and make sure we didn’t play tomorrow,” Hestermann said. “It all comes from the offseason work that we put in, it’s really made a difference compared to last year. We’re all close as teammates, and it’s a great feeling.”

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament