State baseball: Here's the lowdown on Saturday's first-round games in Class B

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

The Class B state baseball tournament begins Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha with four first-round contests. Here's the lowdown on each of those matchups, and the contenders for the Class B state title:

No. 3 Norris (20-6) vs. Waverly (13-13), 10 a.m.

Two conference rivals will meet for the first time this season in the Class B tournament opener, with top-seeded Norris looking to make another run to the state championship game. Star pitcher Landon Meyer has an impressive 0.89 ERA for the Titans this season, while Kale Fountain's 11 home runs are a Class B record.

Waverly's pitching ace, senior Peyton Engel, pitched the Vikings into the tournament with a stellar district final performance. He's also the team leader in batting average, while teammate Riley Marsh has a team-high 20 RBIs this season.

No. 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (17-4), 1 p.m.

A pair of state qualifiers from a year ago meet in this opening-round matchup that could go either way. Central City has a pair of all-state caliber pitchers in Carter Noakes and Kale Jensen, in addition to stellar hitters throughout its lineup. The only knock on the Kernels' chances is that they haven't yet faced any of the teams in the state tournament field.

Meanwhile, defending state champion Beatrice will rely on Nebraska commit Tucker Timmerman to be its lead pitcher and top hitter in the lineup. Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs and Deegan Nelson can also hit for power, meaning the Orangemen can outslug their opponents at times.

No. 4 Elkhorn North (19-10) vs. No. 9 Omaha Gross (18-7), 4 p.m.

State tournament newcomer Elkhorn North opens up against a Gross team making its 19th appearance at state. Ryan Harrahill and Collin Nowaczyk both have six wins this season with ERAs of 1.50 or below, making them two of the best pitchers in this Class B field.

For Omaha Gross, the Capece brothers are the key players to watch. Junior catcher Connor Capece, a Creighton commit, is among the state leaders with a batting average of .538 alongside 38 RBIs. Senior pitcher Kyle Capece has a record of 7-1 with an ERA of 2.56 as the Cougars' top arm.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (18-6) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn (15-13), 7 p.m.

While it will need to shake off a district championship loss to Waverly, Omaha Skutt remains one of the most well-rounded teams in Class B. Senior catcher Dylan Brisbois had a team-high 25 RBIs this season, while pitchers Quinn DeNourie and Gavin Brummund are part of a deep rotation.

Elkhorn enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the field, having won its last seven games against Class B opponents. Creighton commit Ben Ayala is the Antlers' top starting pitcher and one of four Elkhorn starters to hit .300 or better from the plate this season.

The championship contenders

Considering Beatrice went from a No. 8 seed to state champion a year ago, it's fair to say this field is wide open. The Orangemen don't have the same pitching depth they did a year ago but are still capable of making a run. Central City is a wild card due to its schedule, while Elkhorn North should be in the mix due to its stellar offense. Additionally, Omaha Skutt's pitching depth should serve it well as the tournament progresses.

Luke's pick: Norris. The Titans might have also been the favorite in 2021, only to fall short as the state runner-up. That experience has motivated them all year, and the talent level is just as high for this year's tournament. Norris has three excellent starting pitchers and a competitive, powerful lineup, so the Titans won't be easy to get past at any point.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.