State baseball: Here's the lowdown on Saturday's first-round games in Class A

The Class A baseball state tournament begins Saturday at Sherman Field and Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. Here’s the lowdown on each of the opening-round matchups:

No. 1 Millard South (30-4) vs. Columbus (18-13)

10 a.m., Den Hartog: The top-ranked Patriots enter the tournament on a 14-game winning streak powered by what may be the best pitching staff in the state. The likes of Caden Blair, Braden Cannon, Braden Sweet and Nate Moquin lead Millard South against a Columbus team that is making its first state appearance since 1953. The Discoverers have a well-rounded lineup that helped them claim the A-3 district championship.

No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. No. 5 Millard West (24-11)

2 p.m., Den Hartog: Millard West won the most recent Class A state title in 2019, and the Wildcats have plenty of Division I talent again. Pitchers Sam Novotny and Corbin Hawkins are Nebraska baseball recruits. Meanwhile, Papillion-La Vista South won the only matchup 5-1 earlier this season and is led by talented seniors Jackson Trout and Jackson Horn. This is the Titans’ first state appearance since 2016.

No. 3 Lincoln East (21-8) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-10)