State baseball: Here's the lowdown on Friday's first-round games in Class A

The Class A state baseball tournament begins Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha with four first-round contests. Here's the lowdown on each of those matchups, and the contenders for the Class A state title:

No. 1 Millard West (26-5) vs. No. 8 Kearney (15-9), 10 a.m.

Even after losing its first-round district game, a strong regular season secured Kearney's second-ever trip to the state tournament. The Bearcats played a tough schedule throughout the year, including a narrow 5-3 loss to Millard West back in early April. Korben Rich, a .500 hitter on the year with five home runs, is the player to watch in the Kearney lineup.

Last year's state runner-up, Millard West enters the tournament having won 13 of its last 14 games. The Wildcats have the deepest pitching rotation in the Class A field in Mason Koch, Dylan Driessen, Jaxson Cahoy and Sam Novotny; Millard West also has three starters hitting .400 or better this season.

No. 3 Lincoln East (24-3) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South (18-8), 1 p.m.

After a semifinal finish last year, Lincoln East returns to the state tournament with something to prove. The Spartans' ultra-talented senior class includes Division I commits Jalen Worthley (San Jose State), Cooper Erikson (Wofford) and Keegan Brink (Omaha). Erikson, Brink, AJ Evasco and Jaelyn Welch all have 25 or more RBIs this season, so the Spartans know how to drive runs across.

Elkhorn South is the definition of a tough team to play because it's so well-rounded. Pitchers Carter Navin and Devin Fritzsch know how to fool opposing hitters, while Division I commits Cole Eaton and Eli Small are dangerous at the plate.

No. 4 Millard South (23-8) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (22-6), 4 p.m.

There are few returning faces from last year's championship team, but Millard South is still a contender to go all the way. The heart of the Patriots' batting order — Cam Kozeal, Braden Cannon and Brayden Smith — combined for 11 home runs and 96 RBIs so far this season. There are still some pitching aces left in Millard South's ranks, but it'll be the offense that dictates their success.

The same is true for the high-scoring Lincoln Southeast Knights, who closed the year on a 19-3 tear that included some of the best run production in all of Class A. Nebraska commit Max Buettenback operates out of the leadoff spot and is also Southeast's top pitcher, while Will Jesske has proved himself as one of Class A's top power bats after hitting .474 and driving in 38 runs this season.

No. 2 Creighton Prep (27-5) vs. No. 10 Omaha Westside (18-14), 7 p.m.

The most successful Class A program in state history, Creighton Prep is making its first appearance at state since 2019. This year's Jr. Jay team is loaded with hitters from one to nine in its batting order, with seven of its starters hitting .320 or better. Prep can hit for power, too, with both Elliott Peterson and Coby Hatcher having 40 or more RBIs so far.

Omaha Westside overcame a slow start to the year before hitting its stride in April, with a pair of hard-hitting players being the reason why. Missouri commit Dalton Bargo is among the state leaders in batting average at .485, while Jackson Yeager is also hitting .402 after slugging seven home runs this season.

The championship contenders

Both of last year's finalists, Millard West and Millard South, certainly deserve to be at the top of the list. The Wildcats have Division I commits all over the field, including several at pitcher, while Millard South always plays well-executed team baseball that can overpower teams in pressure situations. Lincoln East also has the talent to make a deep run due to a lineup that is tough to get out.

Luke's pick: Creighton Prep. The Junior Jays are the most well-rounded team with both a dominant pitching staff and a batting order that has no easy outs. Prep almost always plays disciplined baseball as well, something that should give the Jr. Jays a chance at their first state title since the end of a three-peat in 2018.

