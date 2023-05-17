OMAHA — Grand Island defeated Millard West 7-5 on Wednesday to stay alive at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The win by the eighth-seeded Islanders forced another game Wednesday afternoon to determine which team will advance to the Class A title game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
It was the first loss of the double-elimination tournament for the Wildcats.
Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning. Cohen Evans and Sam Dinkelman each had a pair of RBIs.
Korey Cozad had two RBIs for Millard West while Tyson Lewis belted a solo home run
