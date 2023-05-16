OMAHA — It couldn’t have gone much better for Grand Island.

The Islanders executed their game plan by relying on pitching and defense. And when the bats came alive, the puzzle became complete.

Grand Island scored 10 runs over the third and fourth innings to defeating Creighton Prep 10-0 on in a Class A elimination game Tuesday at the UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

The win means the Islanders will get another chance at the defending champs, Millard West, at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tal Anderson.

To advance to Friday’s championship game, Grand Island must beat the Wildcats twice.

“Bats came alive in big situations,” Grand Island pitcher Cohen Nelson said. “Our bats have been kind of dead lately so to get 10 runs on the board with four hits, it was big.”

Grand Island made its headway in the third, starting with Tyler Douglass' lead-off walk. With two outs, Eli Arends smacked a ball to the left field wall, driving in the game's first two runs.

After a Carson Leiting walk, Brayden Lee singled to the left field gap to bring home Arends and Leiting, extending the Islanders lead to 4-0 heading to the fourth.

Creighton Prep got two runners on via a walk and hit by pitch in the fourth, bringing coach Kirby Wells to the mound to speak to Nelson. From there, the Junior Jays went down swiftly.

The Islanders scored six more in the bottom of the fourth, with Tyler Douglass and Brayden Lee scoring on wild pitches, an RBI single from Leiting, a two-RBI single from Gage Gannon and a RBI hit by pitch from Riley Plummer.

“Guys weren’t trying to do too much at the plate,” Wells said. “They were taking their walks and put together some good at bats and had a couple hit batters there. We got a couple of big hits with a couple runners on. Carson Leiting, huge RBI single. Gage Gannon, huge two-RBI single.”

Defensively, the Islanders were as connected as they’ve been during the tournament. They allowed just two hits in the game and had no errors.

“Our defense, we’re really tight,” Nelson said. “We communicate really well with each other. Had some really big plays. Cohen Evans had a big catch and E.J.’s (Arends) catch in right field and Dougie (Douglass) had a catch on a bunt. It was just an all-around really good game.”

Now with momentum, Grand Island (14-10) will have another opportunity to knock off the Wildcats.

“They’re a great ball team,” Wells said. “They’ve been No. 1 all year long. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. We’re going to have to call upon a lot of guys to give us some innings in the bullpen. Haven’t had a set decision on who’s going to pitch yet, but we’ll have to piece that together. We get another shot at them.”

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament