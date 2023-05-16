OMAHA — It couldn’t have gone much better for Grand Island.
The Islanders executed their game plan by relying on pitching and defense. And when the bats came alive, the puzzle became complete.
Grand Island scored 10 runs over the third and fourth innings to defeating Creighton Prep 10-0 on in a Class A elimination game Tuesday at the UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.
Grand Island's EJ Arends rounds the bases during a Class A elimination game against Creighton Prep on Tuesday at Tal Anderson Field.
JOSH SALMON, Grand Island Independent
The win means the Islanders will get another chance at the defending champs, Millard West, at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tal Anderson.
To advance to Friday’s championship game, Grand Island must beat the Wildcats twice.
“Bats came alive in big situations,” Grand Island pitcher Cohen Nelson said. “Our bats have been kind of dead lately so to get 10 runs on the board with four hits, it was big.”
Grand Island made its headway in the third, starting with Tyler Douglass' lead-off walk. With two outs, Eli Arends smacked a ball to the left field wall, driving in the game's first two runs.
After a Carson Leiting walk, Brayden Lee singled to the left field gap to bring home Arends and Leiting, extending the Islanders lead to 4-0 heading to the fourth.
Creighton Prep got two runners on via a walk and hit by pitch in the fourth, bringing coach Kirby Wells to the mound to speak to Nelson. From there, the Junior Jays went down swiftly.
The Islanders scored six more in the bottom of the fourth, with Tyler Douglass and Brayden Lee scoring on wild pitches, an RBI single from Leiting, a two-RBI single from Gage Gannon and a RBI hit by pitch from Riley Plummer.
“Guys weren’t trying to do too much at the plate,” Wells said. “They were taking their walks and put together some good at bats and had a couple hit batters there. We got a couple of big hits with a couple runners on. Carson Leiting, huge RBI single. Gage Gannon, huge two-RBI single.”
Defensively, the Islanders were as connected as they’ve been during the tournament. They allowed just two hits in the game and had no errors.
“Our defense, we’re really tight,” Nelson said. “We communicate really well with each other. Had some really big plays. Cohen Evans had a big catch and E.J.’s (Arends) catch in right field and Dougie (Douglass) had a catch on a bunt. It was just an all-around really good game.”
Now with momentum, Grand Island (14-10) will have another opportunity to knock off the Wildcats.
“They’re a great ball team,” Wells said. “They’ve been No. 1 all year long. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. We’re going to have to call upon a lot of guys to give us some innings in the bullpen. Haven’t had a set decision on who’s going to pitch yet, but we’ll have to piece that together. We get another shot at them.”
Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament
Malcom's Mason Wisnieski (5) gestures after hitting a double against Platteview during a Class C winners bracket match at Fricke Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Bryson Banks (3) shares a smile with Carter Grosdidier (9) after striking out a Malcolm batter during a Class C winners bracket match at Fricke Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Jayden Pinkerton (24) bunts during a Class C state winner's bracket game against Malcolm on Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (11) throws a strike during a Class C state winner's bracket game against Platteview on Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Platteview's Keegan Stobbe (2) reacts after being called out at second base against Malcolm's Cody Sykes (10) during a Class C state winner's bracket game Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Bryson Banks (3) catches a ball on the pitcher's mound during a Class C winners bracket match against Malcolm at Fricke Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Nathan Thomas (21) throws a Malcolm runner out at first base during a Class C winners bracket match at Fricke Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Garrett England (25) catches a fly ball against Platteview during a Class C winners bracket match at Fricke Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Nathan Thomas (21) throws a Malcolm runner out at first base during a Class C winners bracket match at Fricke Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kale Fountain (22) celebrates after scoring a run against Elkhorn during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Crew Moeller (18) and Kale Fountain (22) react after scoring runs against Elkhorn as Elkhorn's Gil Schroeder (4) walks back to the dugout during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Crew Moeller (18) slides home for a run against Elkhorn during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Bryce Fountain (12) catches Elkhorn's Cooper Fedde (7) out at first base during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kaizer Papenhagen (13) throws to first base during a Class B winners bracket match against Elkhorn at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kaden Kier (1) hits a single against Elkhorn during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Crew Moeller (18) celebrates with Kaizer Papenhagen (13) after scoring a run Elkhorn during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
ELkhorn's Gil Schroeder (4) throws a pitch against Norris during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn's Ryan Ellison (11) throws a runner out at first base during a Class B winners bracket match against Norris at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Collier Hestermann (15) throws a pitch against Elkhorn during a Class B winners bracket match at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Collier Hestermann (15) reacts after striking out an Elkhorn batter during a Class B state winner's bracket game Monday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Gavin Goldal (6) throws to first base during a Class B winners bracket match against Norris at Tal Anderson Field on Monday, May 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley (42) hits the ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jack Ohlrich (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig (6) throws to first during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) catches a fly ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Kai Turkey (left) and Owen Laessig celebrate during a Class A winner's bracket game against Elkhorn South on Monday at Werner Park in Papillion.
KATY COWELL, Omaha World-Herald
