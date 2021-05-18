State baseball: FSU recruit Fountain slugs Norris into the next round; Ralston rallies to stay alive

Freshman Kale Fountain showed Tuesday why Division I programs were looking at him before he got to high school.

The Florida State commit had three extra-base hits and six RBIs in leading top-ranked Norris to an 11-4 win against No. 2 Elkhorn in a Class B state baseball tournament elimination game at Werner Park.

Fountain doubled in a run in the third inning, doubled in two more in the fourth and then capped his day with a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Elkhorn's first three batters reached base against Norris senior C.J. Hood. But the Husker signee limited the damage to two runs and struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings.

Tuesday matchup marked the fourth meeting of the season between the Eastern Midlands Conference rivals. Norris (24-8) won all four.

Kyler Randazzo, a Husker recruit, scored two runs to lead Elkhorn (20-12).

Ralston 6, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 5, 8 innings: No. 7 Ralston has dramatic covered in this year's state baseball tournament.

For the third time in three games, the Rams played extra innings.