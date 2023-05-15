OMAHA — Hayden Frank's walk-off single hoisted No. 1 Malcolm to a 3-2 win against Platteview in a Class C state baseball winner's bracket game Monday in Omaha.
The Clippers erased a 2-0 deficit with a two-run rally in the sixth. Derek Erickson had an RBI groundout and Garrett England hit a game-tying single.
Malcolm will play for a trip to the championship at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament
Platteview's Jayden Pinkerton (24) bunts during a Class C state winner's bracket game against Malcolm on Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (11) throws a strike during a Class C state winner's bracket game against Platteview on Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Keegan Stobbe (2) reacts after being called out at second base against Malcolm's Cody Sykes (10) during a Class C state winner's bracket game Monday at Fricke Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
