PAPILLION — Hayden Frank stepped into the right-handed batter’s box, the game on the line and a broken helmet on his head.

The Malcolm first baseman had begun the sixth inning by chasing a pitch out of the zone and ended it with a soft pop fly to first base. When he returned to the dugout, the frustration of the unproductive out, his 0-for-3 day and the Clippers’ inability to figure out Platteview pitcher Bryson Banks boiled over. He threw his helmet, cracking the left earflap.

But the helmet was still usable, and the toss had been cathartic. He could move on, and now it was in the past as he dug in with the score tied in the seventh inning, the winning run at third base.

“Throw the helmet once, let everything out and then you’re back in the game,” Frank said. “It’s a game of failure.

“I was a little antsy, wasn’t waiting, and then finally last at-bat, I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s work a freaking count.’”

Banks opened with a curveball, and Frank figured the pitcher wouldn’t throw it twice in a row. He was right. The senior timed up Banks’ fastball and drilled a liner up the middle. Elliott Robotham, who had led off the inning with a double, scored from third, giving Malcolm a 3-2 victory and Frank a relieving, cleansing conclusion to his day.

He ran through first base, turned toward the third-base dugout and stopped, allowing himself to be engulfed by the flood of teammates rushing out to mob him.

“That’s who he is,” Malcolm coach Zach Wehner said. “He might struggle throughout a game, but the game’s on the line, that’s who I want to be up to bat right there.”

Banks shut Malcolm down for five innings, keeping the Clippers at bay with an arsenal that wasn’t overpowering but was effective. The southpaw didn’t allow a hit out of the infield until the fourth inning as he relied on more guile and control than velocity. He located his changeup and curveball and pumped strikes, using Malcolm’s patient approach against them.

Keeping the Clippers in the game was Maddox Meyer. He jumped up and down in frustration after grounding out with the bases loaded in the fifth, unable to solve Banks, but matched his counterpart nearly pitch for pitch on the mound. He struggled with his command in the fourth inning, walking two Trojans and loading the bases, but escaped unscathed when he got Tayt Frauendorfer to bounce into a fielder’s choice.

Capped at 91 pitches so he could stay available for Friday, Meyer threw five shutout innings, striking out six.

“I felt like I had pretty good control,” he said. “I just got down in a lot of counts, and then once some calls didn’t go my way, I got in my own head almost, and once I got out of my head I started pitching well again. I was spotting my fastball, both my four-seam and my two-seam, which helped them not find barrels.”

Platteview broke through in the sixth inning against Mason Wisnieski, pushing a run across without a hit. Alex Draper walked, stole second and advanced to third as the throw trickled into center field. He scored on a wild pitch. Nathan Thomas flipped a bloop double to center and came around to double the lead.

Wisnieski stroked a double into the left-field gap in the bottom of the inning and scored on Derek Erickson’s groundout. Malcolm tied the score on an infield hit.

It was a rally that lacked flash on a day the Clipper lineup had little of it, but it was enough to keep its collective head above the water. And an inning later, Frank made sure none of the forgettable moments of the earlier innings mattered, both for Malcolm and himself.

“Tight game, they come in, they know that they still got their opportunity and they still got their shot,” Wehner said. “I think it fires them up even more when they know the game’s on the line, time’s crunched, we need to go out and do our thing.”

