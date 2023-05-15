OMAHA — The first elimination wave swept through the state baseball tournament Monday, as each class lost two teams, including two No. 2 seeds.

Class A

Grand Island 2, Gretna 0: Cohen Evans threw a masterpiece to stave off elimination for the Islanders. Evans struck out 13 batters in a complete-game shutout effort, allowing just two hits and no walks. Grand Island scored both of its runs on an error in the third inning. The Islanders will play in another elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Bellevue West 5, Papillion-La Vista South 1: Tanner Hosick pitched 5 2/3 sharp innings and Tyler Jeffus provided the pop for the Thunderbirds. Hosick pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run as he navigated around six hits and four walks. Jeffus had two hits, including an RBI triple. Bellevue West will play in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Class B

Omaha Gross 13, Platte Valley 2: The Cougars jumped Platte Valley starter for three runs in the first inning and turned over the ball to Connor Capece, who went 4 2/3 steady innings on the mound. Capece also had two hits, and teammate Colby Duncan had three. Omaha Gross will play in another elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha Skutt 4, Wahoo/BN/LL 0, 8 inn.: After seven scoreless frames, The SkyHawks broke through for four runs in the eighth. Three singles loaded the bases with one out, and Shawn Robinson hit a sacrifice fly for the game's first run. Maccoy Holtam followed with a two-run double and a wild pitch brought in another run. Omaha Skutt will play in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Class C

Omaha Concordia/BT/OCA 5, DC West 4, 12 inn.: Nick Johannes' walk-off single lifted Concordia to a marathon win. Johannes lifted a ball to right field to score Chase Bouges from third base. Concordia will play in another elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Wayne 3, Plattsmouth 2: Alex Rodriguez scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Blue Devils will play in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.