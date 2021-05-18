State baseball: 'Everything was working great' for Timmerman, who leads Beatrice into state final

PAPILLION — In a few springs, Tucker Timmerman will be kicking up dirt on a bigger stage at Haymarket Park playing for the Huskers.
On Tuesday night, the Beatrice sophomore showed he can handle the bright lights of a state baseball tournament.
Showing flashes of dominance — he struck out five through the first two innings — and an ability to get out of jams in critical innings, the right-hander led Beatrice to a 4-3 win against Omaha Skutt in a Class B winners' bracket game at Werner Park.
"I was loose, I was feeling great, it was a great night to pitch, nice and humid," Timmerman said. "Everything was working great and I had a great defense behind me."
No. 4 Beatrice (17-6) will play top-ranked Norris at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, but win or lose, the Orangemen played their way into Thursday's state championship game with Tuesday's victory over the SkyHawks.
The Orangemen, playing in their first state tournament since 2011, are seeking the school's first baseball title.
"It means wonders," Timmerman said. "We’ve had great practices the last week and our bench has been crazy awesome. They’ve been cheering us on, supporting us through everything. That last week, it was rough, but it fueled our fire and we got going."
Pitching has fueled the Orangemen's (late-season turnaround. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched a one-run gem against Hastings Saturday, and Zane Hoffman and Will Reimer combined to hold Ralston to two runs Monday.
It was Timmerman's turn Tuesday. He struck out 12 batters in six innings. Approaching the 110-pitch limit, he moved to right field for the seventh.
Pitching in his first state tournament game, the two-way standout dug out of trouble multiple times.
After Timmerman struck out five through the first two innings, Omaha Skutt began to find success against the tall righty. The SkyHawks opened the bottom of the third with four straight hits, including a two-run double from senior Cade Barton.
Skutt amped up the pressure in the fourth inning with runners occupying the second and third bags with no outs, but Timmerman got out of it with two strikeouts and an infield pop out.
He got out of another two-runner jam with a pair of strikeouts in the sixth inning.
"Just got to cool down and just trust the defense," Timmerman said. "They were hitting the gaps and it happens, and it happens to everybody, and you just got to trust the defense and know they’ll make a play."
Said Omaha Skutt coach Tom Lackovic of Timmerman, "He did an outstanding job. We had our opportunities and we didn't take advantage of them. That's a great performance by him. You tip the cap to him, he threw great."
Beatrice grabbed momentum in a three-run fifth inning.
Sophomore Jaxson Blackburn knotted the game at 2-2 on an RBI single and junior Max Reis delivered a run-scoring triple to give the Orangemen their second lead of the ballgame.
Skutt made one last run.
The No. 6 SkyHawks plated a run in the bottom of the seventh against Beatrice reliever Adam Deboer, and had two runners on. But Deboer struck out the final two batters to seal the win.
Omaha Skutt (19-7) will play Ralston on Wednesday afternoon.
"We talked about there being two ways to respond to adversity, and one is to let it defeat you and the other is to turn into a positive," Lackovic said. "Tomorrow is a new day and that's a great thing about a double-elimination tournament, is you got another chance."
