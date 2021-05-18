State baseball: 'Everything was working great' for Timmerman, who leads Beatrice into state final

It was Timmerman's turn Tuesday. He struck out 12 batters in six innings. Approaching the 110-pitch limit, he moved to right field for the seventh.

Pitching in his first state tournament game, the two-way standout dug out of trouble multiple times.

After Timmerman struck out five through the first two innings, Omaha Skutt began to find success against the tall righty. The SkyHawks opened the bottom of the third with four straight hits, including a two-run double from senior Cade Barton.

Skutt amped up the pressure in the fourth inning with runners occupying the second and third bags with no outs, but Timmerman got out of it with two strikeouts and an infield pop out.

He got out of another two-runner jam with a pair of strikeouts in the sixth inning.

"Just got to cool down and just trust the defense," Timmerman said. "They were hitting the gaps and it happens, and it happens to everybody, and you just got to trust the defense and know they’ll make a play."

Said Omaha Skutt coach Tom Lackovic of Timmerman, "He did an outstanding job. We had our opportunities and we didn't take advantage of them. That's a great performance by him. You tip the cap to him, he threw great."