OMAHA — Lincoln East looked down and out in Game 1 of the state baseball tournament.

Bellevue West's defense was stellar for most of Friday afternoon, but the Spartans picked up some luck late to pick up a 2-1 win over the Thunderbirds at Werner Park.

East took the lead in the sixth after a Bellevue West error and an RBI single from AJ Evasco after trailing the whole game.

The Thunderbirds took the lead in the first inning on a Jackson Steele single after loading the bases with no outs.

Carter Mick settled in after the first inning, striking out seven in six and two-thirds innings. He allowed just three hits.

