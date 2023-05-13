OMAHA — Derek Erickson needed to rein himself in. There was a lot on the senior Malcolm pitcher’s mind, from the Clippers’ first state game against Concordia/Brownell/Omaha Christian, to their previous loss to the Mustangs in the district finals.

He was fired up and overthrowing.

Erickson walked the second batter he faced Saturday and allowed him to advance to second base on a wild pitch, a fastball spiked well in front of home plate. A run came home on Concordia first baseman Nate Brown’s single to left field. Erickson walked another and hit a batter before finally escaping with the favored Clippers down by a run.

Still, he limited the damage, wriggling out of jams in the second and third innings. The latter came with help from a spectacular diving play from Maddox Meyer at shortstop.

And as the game progressed and Malcolm grew collectively more comfortable, Erickson consciously slowed himself down. He took longer and walked around the mound between pitches. His control problems dissipated as he found a feel for his offspeed pitches and mixed them in liberally.

The Clipper bats soon found their rhythm, too, and Malcolm shook off its clunky start to top Concordia 9-1, in the opening game of the state's first-ever Class C baseball tournament. Erickson allowed the lone run over four and two-thirds innings while striking out three.

“Kind of a little bit of a slow start, but lately you’ve been seeing that a little bit with (Erickson), but he really comes into his groove and pitched really well after he got going,” Malcolm coach Zach Wehner said. “Once he finds that strike zone and settles down a little, he does a great job continuing.”

After Erickson settled in, it didn’t take Malcolm long to open up the game. Carson Frank had seen a curveball on the first pitch of his first at bat, so with two runners in scoring position in the third inning he figured another was coming. He sat on the offspeed and stroked it into left field to drive in both runners and give the Clippers their first lead of the game. The second baseman scored two batters later on Garrett England’s sacrifice fly.

Frank drove in another run the next inning on a single to a similar spot and came around on Erickson’s single.

“I didn’t like the bat I was using at warmups and I switched bats, but I don’t really know if that’s how I hit good,” Frank said. “I just had a better mindset. I left a runner on in the first inning when I was up, and I just said, ‘I need to get these ones home,’ so that’s what I did.”

Mason Wisnieski had already padded the Clippers’ lead with a booming double into the right-center gap.

Malcolm tied the score in the first after Concordia’s early run when Wisnieski reached on a throwing error by Concordia shortstop Chase Bouges. Leadoff hitter Colt Reiling scored. Hayden Frank, who was on second with a ground-rule double, was thrown out at home.

Reiling drove in the Clippers’ final run of the game, a bloop single over a drawn-in infield in the fifth.

It was more than enough for Erickson, who passed the baton off to Wisnieski for the last seven outs of the game. Erickson struck out the last two batters he faced. The Concordia lineup had struggled all game against the sharp break of his curveball.

Malcolm coming alive at the plate went hand-in-hand with his adjustment and adaptation on the mound. He grew more comfortable as the game went on, and the Clippers’ third- and fourth-inning rallies allowed him to pitch freely and advance to Monday.

“You have a lead and you’re a little more confident and stuff, for me anyway,” Erickson said. “Whenever we get a lead and I’m pitching, I always feel a lot more confident.”

